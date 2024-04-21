NBA announces finalists for season-long awards including Nikola Jokić for MVP, Victor Wembanyama for ROY
The NBA announced the finalists for its seven season-long individual awards on Sunday featuring Nikola Jokić nominated for his third MVP trophy in four seasons.
The league also announced the finalists in the Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Clutch Player of the Year races.
Jokić won consecutive MVP awards in 2021 and 2022 before a second-place finish to Joel Embiid last season. He ended the 2022-23 season instead with his first NBA championship and Finals MVP honors. Now he's the favorite to win his third MVP trophy, which would further cement his legacy among the game's all-time greats.
If he does prevail, Jokić would become the ninth player in league history to secure three or more MVP awards, joining Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
The awards this season will be the first under a new set of rules requiring players to play a minimum of 65 games to be eligible, meaning Embiid (39 games) was ruled out for his second MVP long before the season was over.
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is a finalist for two awards — Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was also nominated for two awards as a finalist for MVP and Clutch Player of the Year.
MVP finalists
Nikola Jokić, center, Denver Nuggets
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, guard, Oklahoma City Thunder
Luka Dončić, guard, Dallas Mavericks
Rookie of the Year
Victor Wembanyama, center, San Antonio Spurs
Chet Holmgren, center, Oklahoma City Thunder
Brandon Miller, forward, Charlotte Hornets
Defensive Player of the Year
Rudy Gobert, center, Minnesota Timberwolves
Victor Wembanyama, center, San Antonio Spurs
Bam Adebayo, center, Miami Heat
Sixth Man of the Year
Malik Monk, guard, Sacramento Kings
Naz Reid, center, Minnesota Timberwolves
Bobby Portis, forward, Milwaukee Bucks
Most Improved Player
Tyrese Maxey, guard, Philadelphia 76ers
Alperen Şengün, center, Houston Rockets
Coby White, guard, Chicago Bulls
Coach of the Year
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic
Clutch Player of the Year
Stephen Curry, guard, Golden State Warriors
DeMar DeRozan, forward, Chicago Bulls
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, guard, Oklahoma City Thunder