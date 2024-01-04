NBA All-Star Game: Lakers’ LeBron James, Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo lead fan voting

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the top vote-getters in the first fan vote update for the 2024 All-Star Game starters. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Luis Sinco via Getty Images)

The NBA has released the first returns for the All-Star fan vote, and there are two familiar names at the top: Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James.

James leads the West and Antetokounmpo leads the East, with Antetokounmpo getting the most votes overall. Joel Embiid is in third, with Kevin Durant and Jason Tatum rounding out the top five. Here are their vote totals:

The top five vote-getters are all frontcourt players. Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors are among the top guards.

Lakers’ LeBron James and Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the NBA’s first 2023-24 All-Star fan voting return: pic.twitter.com/PuLC37lMFN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2024

The fan vote counts for 50% of the overall vote to decide the All-Star starters, with the remaining 50% split evenly between the NBA players' vote and a media panel. There are several 3-for-1 days scheduled for fans, which triples the value of every vote cast that day. The first is January 5.

Fan votes will count three times tomorrow during a special 3-for-1 Day. Voting will continue through Saturday, Jan. 20.@NBAonTNT will reveal the 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters on Thursday, Jan. 25. https://t.co/VhMtidBEbv pic.twitter.com/mun1UYNSYa — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 4, 2024

The next fan update is scheduled for January 11, and the second 3-for-1 day is January 12.

The NBA's All-Star graphics are decked out in the navy blue and gold of the Pacers, the host of the 2024 All-Star Game on February 18.