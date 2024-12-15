Navy's Brian Newberry subtly roasted Army's Jeff Monken after his overconfident Midshipmen trolling

Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen head coach Brian Newberry (right) greets Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken after a 31-13 win against the Army Black Knights in the the 125th Army-Navy game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Navy coach Brian Newberry didn't forget Army coach Jeff Monken's October slight after his team upset Monken's team on Saturday at West Point.

The Midshipmen's 31-13 road win over the archrival Black Knights was a shock after the latter's excellent season. It was even sweeter after what happened earlier in the fall on ESPN.

Back in October, Monken was so confident in his surging Army team that he trolled Navy on The Pat McAfee Show.

"Do they still have a football program at that school?" Monken joked during the McAfee segment about why he wasn't worried about Navy this year.

Well, those words came back to haunt Monken as Newberry threw them right back after Navy's stunning Army upset.

"I'll tell you what, we still got a football team in Annapolis," Newberry quipped during his postgame interview with CBS Sports' Jenny Dell.

Talk about a callback for the ages. We love rivalries!

"I'll tell you what, we still got a football team in Annapolis." - Navy head coach Brian Newberry 👀pic.twitter.com/Bxn1y2IsIj https://t.co/EzdXe39B8o — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 14, 2024

