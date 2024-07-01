Nationals top prospect James Wood set to make major league debut Monday night against the Mets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals top prospect James Wood is expected to make his major league debut Monday night against the New York Mets.

The Nationals selected the contract of the 21-year-old outfielder to call him up from Triple-A Rochester. Wood was acquired in the August 2022 trade that sent Juan Soto to San Diego.

He is the third-ranked prospect in the Major League Baseball pipeline. The 6-foot-7, 234-pound native of nearby Olney, Maryland, is hitting .353 with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and an OPS of 1.058 in the minors.

Reports emerged last week about Wood coming to Washington when the Nats returned home from their road trip.

"I’m very excited when he does get here,” manager Dave Martinez said Friday before a series opener at Tampa Bay. “He’s an outstanding kid. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Martinez called Wood a student of the game who "wants to learn. He wants to get better. You got to remember he’s still 21 years old. He’s still learning a lot about himself, but he’s got unbelievable talent.”

In a corresponding roster move, the team designated outfielder Eddie Rosario for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press