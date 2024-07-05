Nationals open 4-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (45-41, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (41-46, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (9-5, 2.98 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-8, 5.49 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -183, Nationals +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a four-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Washington is 41-46 overall and 19-21 at home. The Nationals have a 19-35 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

St. Louis has a 21-23 record in road games and a 45-41 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 13-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 40 RBI for the Nationals. Jesse Winker is 7-for-27 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Masyn Winn has 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 RBI for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 10-for-37 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press