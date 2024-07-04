Nationals beat the Mets

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood singled home the go-ahead run in his third major league game, Luis García Jr. hit two homers and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the New York Mets 7-5 on Wednesday night.

Wood, Washington’s top prospect who made his debut this week, drove in Lane Thomas with a hit off Jake Diekman in the seventh, then stole his first career base moments later. He also singled and scored in the sixth, part of the Nationals’ comeback from a five-run deficit.

Jacob Barnes (4-2) threw a perfect seventh in relief of Mitchell Parker to get the victory as the Nationals ended a three-game skid and won for just the second time in their last nine. The Mets fell back to .500.

The Mets’ beleaguered, overtaxed bullpen finally cost them after doing enough to string together consecutive 10-inning wins. Diekman (2-3) allowed two runs on two hits, getting just one out.

WHITE SOX 8, GUARDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Erick Fedde gave up one run in six innings, Martin Maldonado homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago White Sox routed AL Central-leading Cleveland.

Fedde (6-3) retired the final 12 batters he faced, allowing three hits with three strikeouts.

Lenyn Sosa matched his career-high with three hits and Luis Robert Jr. had a pair of hits and scored twice for the White Sox, who have the worst record in the majors at 25-63.

Guardians starter Gavin Williams (0-1) went four innings and 74 pitches in his season debut after missing three months with right elbow inflammation. He gave up five runs and seven hits in his first major league appearance since Sept. 17 against Texas.

Brayan Rocchio hit a solo homer for Cleveland, which had won six straight at Progressive Field snapped and still has the best home record in the majors at 27-10.

RED SOX 7, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, Brayan Bello limited Miami to a run over 6 2/3 innings and Boston beat the Marlins.

Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida each had two hits and two RBIs to help the Red Sox win their third straight after a three-game slide.

In his first start since June 25, Bello (8-5) gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out seven. The right-hander’s previous turn was skipped to help him overcome a difficult stretch, when he dropped three of four decisions.

Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran and left fielder Rob Refsnyder robbed Miami’s Josh Bell of extra base hits with standout defensive plays. Duran ran and tracked down Bell’s drive at the wall in the sixth, and O’Neill dove to catch a line drive in the eighth.

REDS 3, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Abbott took a two-hit shutout into the seventh inning and reliever Fernando Cruz got Aaron Judge to ground into a pivotal double play, pitching Cincinnati past the struggling New York Yankees.

Noelvi Marte hit a two-run homer and Stuart Fairchild also connected for the Reds, who handed Carlos Rodón (9-6) his fourth straight loss. They’ve won consecutive one-run games at Yankee Stadium to ensure their first series victory since June 6-9.

Cincinnati was 0-4-2 in its previous six series since taking three of four games from the Chicago Cubs.

Anthony Volpe ended an 0-for-18 slump with a two-run double in the seventh off Cruz, who then threw a wild pitch and walked Juan Soto that put runners at the corners in a 3-2 game.

But after a visit from pitching coach Derek Johnson, the right-hander got Judge to ground into an around-the-horn double play that ended the inning. A fired-up Cruz gave a huge fist pump and shouted with joy as he came off the mound.

ASTROS 9, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a tiebreaking single in a four-run seventh inning, Yordan Alvarez homered for the third straight game and Houston beat Toronto for their 11th win in 13 games.

Houston’s Yainer Diaz reached base four times and drove in three as the Astros handed the struggling Blue Jays their 11th loss in 15.

Alvarez looked to be in pain after an awkward swing on his ground ball to second base that ended the first inning, but Houston’s designated hitter reached base in his next four plate appearances.

Alvarez doubled home a run in the third, led off the sixth with a solo homer, came around to score after being intentionally walked in the seventh, and capped his night with an RBI double in the eighth. He finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Right-hander Tayler Scott (5-2) got the win despite allowing a game-tying single to the only batter he faced. Bryan Abreu worked a perfect seventh, Bryan King pitched the eighth and Rafael Montero finished.

Toronto’s Bo Bichette struck out on a pitch that hit him in the ninth.

PIRATES 5, CARDINALS 4, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz hit run-scoring singles on consecutive pitches in the 10th inning, and Pittsburgh rallied to beat St. Louis.

Willson Contreras’ two-run homer in the eighth off Colin Holderman tied the score 3-3.

Alec Burleson’ put St. Louis ahead with a 10th-inning sacrifice fly off Aroldis Chapman (1-3) after Masyn Winn’s infield single advanced automatic runner Dylan Carlson to third.

With Joey Bart the automatic runner on second starting the bottom half, Michael A. Taylor struck out while trying to bunt and Andrew McCutchen drew a walk from Andrew Kittridge (1-4).

JoJo Romero relieved and Reynolds lined a fastball into center to drive in Bart and advance McCutchen to second. Cruz drove a slider to right and McCutchen scored standing up as the ball bounced to the right-field wall.

Rowdy Tellez had three hits for the Pirates, including an opposite-field home run just inside the left-field foul pole leading off the seventh against Giovanny Gallegos. Pittsburgh had lost three of four.

Wynn had three hits for the Cardinals.

BRAVES 3, GIANTS 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Sale allowed only three hits in six innings to earn his 11th win, leading Atlanta to a victory over San Francisco.

Sale (11-3) tied Kansas City’s Seth Lugo for the most wins in the majors. It is Sale’s most wins since finishing 12-4 in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox. Sale recorded nine strikeouts while allowing one run.

The Giants were held to four hits off Sale and three relievers.

Austin Riley hit a two-run double in the fifth.

Sale needed only six pitches to retire the Giants in order in the first, setting the stage for his strong start. The left-hander struck out the side in the third. Sale added two more strikeouts to open the fifth before Curt Casali lined a single to center field for San Francisco’s first hit.

ROYALS 4, RAYS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael Wacha allowed one run on two hits over six innings, Salvador Perez drove in a pair of runs and Kansas City got a spectacular defensive play from Kyle Isbel in the ninth to beat Tampa Bay.

After reliever Chris Stratton gave up a run in the eighth, Royals closer James McArthur got Jose Siri to fly out to right and Richie Palacios to pop foul and leave runners on second and third.

McArthur came back for the ninth and gave up a leadoff single to Ben Rortvedt, but then struck out Yandy Diaz and watched Isbel rob Taylor Walls of extra bases with a leaping catch at the wall in center. McArthur then got Isaac Paredes to ground back to the pitcher to finish off his 15th save.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino also drove in runs to push Kansas City to its AL-leading 31st home victory.

TIGERS 9, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Kelly hit a grand slam and Wenceel Pérez followed with a home run to back Keider Montero’s first major league win as Detroit beat Minnesota.

Riley Greene and Matt Vierling hit two-run homers, and Greene, Colt Keith and Akil Baddoo tripled for the Tigers, who had lost five of six.

Kelly’s homer, his sixth of the season and fourth in 10 games, came on a 1-0 fastball from David Festa (1-1) in the third and put Detroit ahead 4-0. Kelly homered on the next pitch, a changeup.

Kelly entered hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBIs in his previous 24 games.

Montero (1-2) a 23-year-old right-hander, allowed two runs, six hits and a walk over 6 1/3 innings in his third major league appearance and second start. He was recalled from Triple-A Toledo before the game.

Festa (1-1), making his second major league start and first in Target Field, gave up seven runs and nine hits in five innings. He allowed four runs over 5 2/3 innings at Arizona in his debut on June 27 and has a 10.80 ERA.

PHILLIES 5, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Edmundo Sosa broke a tie with a short sacrifice fly in the eighth, Whit Merrifield followed with an RBI single and Philadelphia topped the struggling Chicago Cubs.

Trea Turner easily scored from third on Sosa’s 261-foot fly to put the Phillies ahead when rookie center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong’s throw was well up the first base line.

All-Star Alec Bohm hit his 11th home run, a two-run shot, and finished with two hits as the Phillies won their third straight. Philadelphia backup catcher Rafael Marchán hit a homer and doubled in his 12th game since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 11 after three-time All-Star J.T. Realmuto was hurt.

The Phillies, who have the majors’ best record at 57-29, played without Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber for the fifth straight game. Philadelphia is 4-1 without the injured sluggers.

PADRES 6, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Peralta hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning for his first of the season in San Diego's victory over Texas.

The 427-foot drive into the Texas bullpen in right-center field helped give the Padres their 10th win in 13 games. San Diego ended the Rangers’ three-game home shutout streak on Manny Machado’s two-run shot in the third.

Jurickson Profar had two hits on the night he was named an All-Star for the first time as an NL starter. The nod came almost 12 years after Profar made his major league debut as a 19-year-old for the Rangers, with him in the city of his original team, and where the All-Star Game will be held July 16.

Corey Seager had a tying RBI double in the third inning as a late add to the lineup for Texas. The star shortstop had missed the previous two games after getting hit by a pitch on the left wrist in Baltimore.

BREWERS 3, ROCKIES 0

DENVER (AP) — William Contreras and Brice Turang had three hits apiece, Christian Yelich hit his ninth home run of the season and Colin Rea pitched seven shutout innings to lift Milwaukee past Colorado.

The Brewers’ win was their eighth in their past 10 games and extended their lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central Division to seven games.

Rea (8-2) gave up six hits while striking out four and walking none to earn his fourth win in his past five starts.

ATHLETICS 5, ANGELS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Joey Estes pitched Oakland’s first individual shutout in more than three years and Oakland beat the Los Angeles Angels.

Estes (3-3) threw 68 of his 92 pitches for strikes, limiting Los Angeles to five singles and a walk with four strikeouts in the first complete game of his career. The right-hander induced three double plays and struck out Taylor Ward swinging to end the game.

It was the 16th complete game in the major leagues this season, 10 of them shutouts.

The last Oakland pitcher to accomplish the feat was Sean Manaea, who blanked the Mariners on June 2, 2021.

Brent Rooker had three hits including a homer and Max Schuemann also homered.

ORIOLES 4, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn had a key two-out, two-run double and later added a solo home run, Dean Kremer threw five shutout innings in his first start since late May, and Baltimore beat Seattle.

Baltimore won for the sixth time in seven games and continued Seattle’s recent side that has seen a 10-game lead in the AL West dwindle down to two. The Mariners lost for the 10th time in 13 games.

Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 21st save for Baltimore and 438th of his career moving him into fourth-place alone on the all-time saves list.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, DODGERS 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christian Walker hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth inning and a three-run blast in the ninth — his 16th and 17th career shots at Dodger Stadium — and Arizona overcame a rough start to rout Los Angeles.

Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added two-run homers for Arizona, down 4-1 before Diamondbacks starter Cristian Mena retired a batter in his major league debut.

Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernández hit back-to-back homers in the first for the NL West-leading Dodgers. After four of their first five batters had hits, they had only two more the rest of the game. Arizona pounded out 16 hits.

Walker went 4 for 5, falling a triple shy of the cycle, with four RBIs and three runs. With two out in the fourth, he sent a 3-2 pitch from Ryan Yarbrough (3-2) to left for a 5-4 lead. Walker hit his 20th homer of the season in the ninth, a two-out shot off Michael Petersen.

Bryce Jarvis (1-2) got the victory in relief.

The Associated Press