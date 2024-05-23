Advertisement

National League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Philadelphia

36

14

.720

Atlanta

28

18

.609

6

Washington

21

27

.438

14

New York

21

28

.429

14 1/2

Miami

17

34

.333

19 1/2

Central Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Milwaukee

28

21

.571

Chicago

27

23

.540

1 1/2

St. Louis

23

26

.469

5

Pittsburgh

23

27

.460

5 1/2

Cincinnati

20

29

.408

8

West Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Los Angeles

33

18

.647

San Diego

26

26

.500

7 1/2

San Francisco

24

26

.480

8 1/2

Arizona

23

26

.469

9

Colorado

15

32

.319

16

___

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Cincinnati 2, San Diego 0

Minnesota 10, Washington 0

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5

Pittsburgh 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Baltimore at St. Louis, sus.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Miami 1, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 11, Texas 4

Atlanta 9, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 9, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco (Black 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 0-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 2-5) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-4) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 3:37 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

