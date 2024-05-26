National League Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
38
15
.717
—
29
20
.592
7
Washington
23
27
.460
13 1/2
New York
21
30
.412
16
18
35
.340
20
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
30
21
.588
—
27
25
.519
3 1/2
24
26
.480
5 1/2
25
28
.472
6
22
30
.423
8 1/2
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
33
21
.611
—
27
26
.509
5 1/2
27
28
.491
6 1/2
25
27
.481
7
17
34
.333
14 1/2
___
Saturday's Games
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 1
Washington 3, Seattle 1
Milwaukee 6, Boston 3
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Philadelphia 8, Colorado 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1
Arizona 3, Miami 2
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-2) at Milwaukee (Gasser 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Curry 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-5) at Atlanta (Morton 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-0) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 5:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-6) at San Diego (King 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
The Associated Press