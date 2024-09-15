Here is who national experts are predicting will win Bengals at Chiefs game

Bengals safety Geno Stone is looking for a bit of payback against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Stone signed a two-year contract with Cincinnati in March, roughly five weeks after he lost his final game with the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. That Chiefs’ victory has stuck in Stone’s craw.

“I still think about it,” Stone said, per the Bengals website. “I’ve never been that close in my career (to the Super Bowl). To lose at home, it sucked. I’m not taking it as a revenge game. I just take it as another game, but I feel like I owe them a little bit.”

Will Stone get that payback Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium? Here is who 67 experts are picking in the Chiefs-Bengals matchup. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. and the game airs on KCTV (Ch. 5).

A 27-24 Chiefs victory is the prediction from Bill Bender of the Sporting News. Here is a passage from his story: “Patrick Mahomes makes the plays in the clutch in a tight game, and Cincinnati drops to 0-2. Mahomes has averaged 245.6 yards per game with nine TDs and two interceptions in those past five games vs. Cincinnati. This will be a heated game with playoff intensity given the past matchups. The Chiefs win a tight one on a late field goal by Harrison Butker.”

The Chiefs are the pick for seven of eight writers at CBS Sports: Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, Tyler Sullivan, Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg. Going with the Bengals: John Breech. Prisco sees a 30-20 final score. This is from his story: “The Bengals were bad in their opening-day loss to the Patriots, but they have always played well against the Chiefs with Joe Burrow. The offense doesn’t have the firepower right now to compete with the Chiefs.”

Picking the Chiefs are six of seven USA Today writers: Jarrett Bell (24-23 final score), Chris Bumbaca (27-20), Nate Davis (31-20), Tyler Dragon (28-21), Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (27-16) and Lorenzo Reyes (31-20). Going with the Bengals is Richard Morin (26-24). Here is part of what Morin wrote: “Cincinnati successfully regroups after a shocking Week 1 loss to New England. The Chiefs are not immune to early season losses and might take this game too lightly.”

A 27-26 Chiefs win is the prediction from the Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi. This is from his story: “The three-peat quest started off with a victory for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Joe Burrow is 3-1 against Mahomes, including 2-0 in the regular season. The Bengals have to play way better to avoid starting 0-2 for the third straight season.”

Picking the Chiefs are four of five writers at NFL.com: Ali Bhanpuri (25-17 final score), Brooke Cersosimo (28-21), Dan Parr (30-20) and Tom Blair (28-21). Picking the Bengals: Gennaro Filice (26-24). This is a snippet of what Bhanpuri wrote: “Kansas City’s air attack has taken steps forward lately, but it’s hard to forget all the issues from the regular season. Being on the wrong side of the biggest upset of opening weekend has to be gnawing at Joe Burrow, who’s simply too good to be a head-scratching 1-8 (soon to be 1-9) during Weeks 1 and 2 for his career. ... The Bengals’ early-season woes continue in Kansas City, where the Chiefs prove all three phases are already in championship form.”

The Chiefs are the choice for all 11 ESPN experts: Stephania Bell, Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Jeremy Fowler, Kalyn Kahler, Kimberly Martin, Moses Moody, Jason Reid, Lindsey Thiry and Seth Wickersham.

The Chiefs will win, say the six Sports Illustrated writers: Albert Breer, Connor Orr, Mitch Goldich, Matt Verderame, Gilberto Manzano and John Pluym.

The Chiefs are the choice for Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio (30-17 final score) and Chris Simms (27-20).

The Chiefs are the pick for all eight SB Nation writers: JP Acosta, James Dator, Jeanna Kelly, Brandon Lee Bowton, Jared Mueller, RJ Ochoa, Matt Warren and Mark Schofield.

Taking the Chiefs are the eight writers at A to Z Sports: Destin Adams, Wendell Ferreira, Charles Goldman, Brandon Little, Travis May, Mike Payton, Mauricio Rodriguez and John Sheeran.

The Chiefs will win, say the 10 Dallas Morning-News members: Tim Cowlishaw, Calvin Watkins, Joey Hayden, David Moore, Abraham Nudelstejer, Damon Marx, Dana Larson, Newy Scruggs, Craig Miller and Kevin Sherrington.