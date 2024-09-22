Here is who national experts predict will win KC Chiefs-Atlanta Falcons game

Patrick Mahomes has made out-of-this-world plays since becoming the Chiefs starting quarterback, and Falcons coach Raheem Morris said this week the three-time Super Bowl champion is from outer space.

“He’s smart. He’s unique. He can move around. He can buy time,” Morris told reporters. “He can play within the framework of the system. He knows what you’re doing on defense. He’s grown up to the point of he’s almost seen everything. He’s seen every trick, every trade, every gimmick, every gamut, whatever you want to call it. He’s been able to really go out there and be at the top of his game in just about everything, and he’s just one of the best.

“He’s an alien, so to speak. He’s those guys you put in those alien type light.”

Mahomes’ last game in Atlanta produced a highlight throw that would have made E.T. want to stay on Earth. Can Mahomes and the Chiefs improve to 3-0? Here is who 72 experts are picking in the Chiefs-Falcons matchup. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. and the game airs on KSHB-TV (Ch. 41).

Picking the Chiefs are four of five writers at NFL.com: Brooke Cersosimo (24-22 final score), Dan Parr (25-20), Gennaro Filice (28-23) and Tom Blair (28-23). Going with Atlanta is Ali Bhanpuri (24-22). This is part of what Bhanpuri wrote: “(Falcons QB Kirk) Cousins has played well against Andy Reid-led teams in the past (7:0 TD-to-INT ratio), even if it hasn’t translated into wins (0-3), and he did so without a supporting cast as talented as the one he has now (at least on paper). Look for Kyle Pitts to be a focal point for the Falcons’ offense this weekend, as Kansas City has struggled to contain lesser tight ends in its first two games — a fact that surely irritates world-class D-coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. If the Falcons’ veteran secondary remains disciplined in the pass game and the defense as a whole shores up its tackling — particularly against the hard-charging Carson Steele — Atlanta earns its second upset on national TV in as many weeks.”

The Chiefs are the choice for all eight writers at CBS Sports: Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, Tyler Sullivan, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg and John Breech. Prisco sees a 32-23 score. This is a snippet from his story: “The Atlanta offense was much improved from Week One, which is a good thing. The Chiefs looked sluggish on offense against the Bengals, but they will get it going here. Their speed shows up on the fast track.”

Picking the Chiefs are six of seven USA Today writers: Jarrett Bell (30-27 final score), Chris Bumbaca (26-21), Nate Davis (27-24), Tyler Dragon (26-20), Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (27-16) and Lorenzo Reyes (25-23). Going with the Falcons is Richard Morin (24-21). Here is what Reyes wrote: “It’s hard to pick against Kansas City these days, but I think Atlanta’s come-from-behind victory over the Eagles can build some momentum. Simply put: Kirk Cousins needs to be better, quicker and more efficient in his delivery. I can see the Falcons slowly improving with each passing week. That said, with Kansas City’s offense grappling with its own uneven showing, this one feels like it may be a little tight”

A 27-19 Chiefs victory is the outlook from the Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi. Here is an excerpt from his story: “Kirk Cousins led an impressive comeback on the road on Monday night to save the Falcons (1-1) from an 0-2 start. Now, they have to face the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (2-0) haven’t played a complete game yet and have come away with two narrow wins.”

A 27-24 Chiefs victory is the prediction from Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News. This is part of what he wrote: “The Tony Gonzalez Bowl will feature plenty of buzz from tight ends Travis Kelce and Kyle Pitts. ‘Quarterback’ co-stars Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins exploit some holes to effectively use their arms in the deep middle. Other receivers will get involved, and the Chiefs will combat well what Atlanta can do on the ground.”

The Chiefs are the choice for Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio (28-24 final score) and Chris Simms (24-17). Florio wrote: “Patrick Mahomes will be putting extra ketchup on all those free hot dogs.”

A Chiefs win is the call from Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but he doesn’t expect KC to cover the spread. This is from his story: “Quarterback Kirk Cousins moved much more confidently in Week 2 than he did in Week 1. Just like that, the Falcons looked like a normal NFL offense. They weren’t always sharp and got lucky on that (Saquon) Barkley drop. But all NFL teams need good luck, and Cousins took advantage. That was an impressive one-minute touchdown drive for victory. Now come the Chiefs, winners of the past two Super Bowls. Kansas City has wins against two projected playoff teams (Ravens and Bengals). Patrick Mahomes is the league’s best QB. But KC’s offensive-efficiency numbers are lacking, and its defense is vulnerable.”

Picking the Chiefs are all 10 writers at the Athletic: Austin Mock, Zac Jackson, Tashan Reed, Chad Graff, Nick Kosmider, Ben Standig, Larry Holder, Josiah Turner, Michael-Shawn Dugar and Josh Kendall. Here is a snippet from Scott Phillips’ preview: “Rashee Rice handles a high volume of targets as the No. 1 receiving option for Kansas City. Travis Kelce’s minimal contribution (four catches, 39 yards) should increase with the team’s uncertain running game. The Falcons have solid numbers against the pass (seventh, 156 yards allowed per game). But Mahomes could pick apart a defense that ranks 25th in sack rate (5.6 percent) with only one forced turnover all season. Atlanta’s front needs to bring consistent pressure.”

The Chiefs are the pick for 10 of 11 ESPN experts: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Jeremy Fowler, Kalyn Kahler, Kimberly Martin, Moses Moody, Jason Reid, Lindsey Thiry and Seth Wickersham. Picking the Falcons: Stephania Bell.

The Chiefs are the choice for the 10 SB Nation writers: JP Acosta, James Dator, David Fucillo, Jeanna Kelly, Brandon Lee Bowton, Jared Mueller, Ricky O’Donnell, RJ Ochoa, Matt Warren and Mark Schofield.

The Chiefs will prevail, say the six Sports Illustrated writers: Albert Breer, Connor Orr, Mitch Goldich, Matt Verderame, Gilberto Manzano and John Pluym.

The Chiefs will win, say nine of 10 Dallas Morning-News members: Tim Cowlishaw, Joey Hayden, David Moore, Abraham Nudelstejer, Damon Marx, Dana Larson, Newy Scruggs, Craig Miller and Kevin Sherrington. The pick for Atlanta: Calvin Watkins.