Here is who national experts predict will win Chiefs-Ravens season opener

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said his team knows all about Patrick Mahomes’ improv skills.

That’s not to say the Chiefs quarterback is taking comedy classes. Harbaugh was talking about Mahomes’ ability to make things happen on a football field.

“You really do have to account for it. Nobody does it like Patrick Mahomes does it,” Harbaugh told reporters this week when asked about Mahomes’ ability to go off-script. “I’m not talking about the level of it, I’m talking about the style of it. He is his own guy in terms of the way he plays. How quick the ball comes out on the get-it-outs and how long he’ll take, as long as necessary, to try and find a completion or a scramble run on the ones that aren’t out fast. So that’s his skill. He’s great at it.”

Will Mahomes’ improvisational skills help the Chiefs defeat the Ravens in Thursday’s NFL Kickoff Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium?

Here is who 49 experts are picking in the Chiefs-Ravens matchup. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. and the game airs on KSHB (Ch. 41).

The Chiefs are the pick for six of eight writers at CBS Sports: Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, Tyler Sullivan and Jamey Eisenberg. Taking the Ravens: Dave Richard and John Breech. Prisco predicted a 24-18 final score. This is part of what he wrote: “Lamar Jackson is playing behind a rebuilt offensive line, which could be a problem early in the season against a team that loves to blitz. The Chiefs will be better this year on offense than a year ago, which will show up here. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defense both get off to good starts. Chiefs take it.”

A 27-21 Chiefs victory is the prediction from Bill Bender of the Sporting News. Here is an excerpt from his story: “Will Derrick Henry, 30, help flip the script for Baltimore, or will the Chiefs’ march to a possible three-peat start in style? Kansas City lost the Week 1 Thursday Night Football opener last season in a game defined by dropped passes. This one is cleaner, and Kansas City continues to one-up Baltimore in the fourth quarter.”

The Chiefs are the choice for six of nine writers at the Athletic: Ben Standig, Michael-Shawn Dugar, Zac Jackson, Austin Mock, Tashan Reed and Josh Kendall. Picking the Ravens are Chad Graff, Matt Schneidman and Josiah Turner. Here is a snippet of Mark Ross’ story: “Whether you want to focus on this being a playoff rematch, a duel between MVP quarterbacks or Super Bowl-winning head coaches, this is the type of game that’s tailor-made for kicking off the NFL season.”

The Ravens are the pick for three of four USA Today writers: Lorenzo Reyes (23-17 final score), Safid Deen (26-23) and Richard Morin (23-21). Picking the Chiefs: Tyler Dragon (24-23). Here is what Deen wrote: “Baltimore might not be able to avenge what was at stake in last season’s AFC title game loss, but it’ll take a victory to spoil Kansas City’s title defense. Derrick Henry should have a steady workload to take pressure off Lamar Jackson and the Ravens while giving Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense limited chances to hurt them on Thursday night. Justin Tucker wins it for the Ravens.”

A 23-19 Chiefs win is the prediction from the Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi. Here is part of what he wrote: “The Ravens had nine wins by at least 14 points over teams with a winning record last season. They added star running back Derrick Henry but have three new starters on the offensive line.”

Half of the eight Bleacher Report writers picked the Chiefs: Gary Davenport, Kris Knox, Maurice Moton and Vince Michelino. A Ravens win is the choice for Brad Gagnon, Ian Hanford, Wes O’Donnell and Brent Sobleski. Here is what Hanford wrote: “I like Lamar Jackson to get his second career win over Patrick Mahomes in the 2024 season opener. While Kansas City has owned Baltimore (and the entire month of September, to a degree), Jackson should be motivated after dropping the AFC Championship Game to the eventual Super Bowl champs last season. Another year in Todd Monken’s offense and the addition of Derrick Henry proves just enough to best Steve Spagnuolo’s defense in a back-and-forth game to start the year.”

The Chiefs will win, say seven of eight Sports Illustrated writers: Albert Breer, Connor Orr, Mitch Goldich, Matt Verderame, Gilberto Manzano, Jennifer Piacenti and Peter Dewey. Baltimore was the pick for Iain MacMillan.

A 24-23 Chiefs victory is the prediction from the Arizona Republic’s Jeremy Cluff. Here is part of what he wrote: “The environment in Kansas City should be a raucous one. The Chiefs will win a thriller.”

The Chiefs are the choice for eight of nine ESPN experts: Matt Bowen, Dan Graziano, Jeremy Fowler, Kalyn Kahler, Moses Moody, Jason Reid, Lindsey Thiry and Seth Wickersham. Taking the Ravens: Kimberly Martin.