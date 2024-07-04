Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2024: Live updates, highlights as competition goes on without Joey Chestnut

It's an American tradition unlike any other: the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July. But the event will look a bit different this year, with 16-time champion Joey Chestnut out of the event due to a contract dispute.

Instead, Chestnut will be competing in his own event in El Paso, the "Fort Bliss Meat and Greet." The five-minute competition will see him aim to out-eat four U.S. Army soldiers combined.

How to watch the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Date: Thursday, July 4

Women's competition time: 10:45 a.m. ET

Men's competition time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN2 (men only)

Streaming: ESPN3

How to watch Joey Chestnut's July 4th Fort Bliss Meat and Greet

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Streaming: Joey Chestnut's YouTube channel

Follow along with Yahoo Sports all day for coverage of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest and Joey Chestnut's "Meat and Greet."