Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2024: Live updates, highlights as competition goes on without Joey Chestnut
It's an American tradition unlike any other: the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July. But the event will look a bit different this year, with 16-time champion Joey Chestnut out of the event due to a contract dispute.
Instead, Chestnut will be competing in his own event in El Paso, the "Fort Bliss Meat and Greet." The five-minute competition will see him aim to out-eat four U.S. Army soldiers combined.
How to watch the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Date: Thursday, July 4
Women's competition time: 10:45 a.m. ET
Men's competition time: Noon ET
TV channel: ESPN2 (men only)
Streaming: ESPN3
How to watch Joey Chestnut's July 4th Fort Bliss Meat and Greet
Date: Thursday, July 4
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Streaming: Joey Chestnut's YouTube channel
