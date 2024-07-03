Nathaniel Lowe homers twice on his bobblehead night as Rangers win 7-0 over Padres

The Texas Rangers had a Nathaniel Lowe bobblehead giveaway as a promotion ahead of Tuesday night’s 7-0 win over the San Diego Padres.

Lowe responded with his first multi-home run game since July 1, 2021, going 2-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Lowe’s fifth multi-home run game — coupled with Nathan Eovaldi’s shutdown pitching and Josh Smith’s dazzling defense at shortstop — gave Texas its second-straight win after going 1-6 on the road.

Lowe has been on a tear over the last month, batting .280 with four home runs, 17 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

The Rangers bobblehead giveaway was a celebration of Lowe’s selection for the 2023 Golden Glove Award, the first of his career.

Lowe’s excellence at the plate was equaled on the mound by Eovaldi, who had his best outing since returning from a right groin strain on May 28.

Rookie Jonathan Ornelas earned the first extra-base hit and RBI of his career with his double in the bottom of the sixth inning off Padres pitcher Austin Davis to give the Rangers a 7-0 lead.

Eovaldi threw seven scoreless innings giving up only one hit with six strikeouts.

The Rangers will face the Padres at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Globe Life Field.