Nassir Little signs with Miami

Chris Haynes: Free agent wing Nassir Little has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, league source tells me.

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

As has become September tradition, the Golden State Warriors’ practice facility is currently filled with high-energy scrimmages on a regular basis, mixing roster guys with younger players and veteran free agents still in search of a camp invite. Justin Holiday and Nassir Little, league sources told The Athletic, are among the several experienced wings who have shuffled through San Francisco in recent weeks. -via New York Times / September 19, 2024

Keith Smith: Free agent wing Nassir Little has/had workouts with the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings, a league source told @spotrac . -via x.com / September 17, 2024

Sam Amick: Per sources, the Kings are working out TJ Warren this week. The 31-year-old who averaged a career-high 19.8 points for the Pacers in 2019-20 last played with Minnesota last season (11 games). The Kings have Jae Crowder and Nassir Little in this week as well. (@SeanCunningham -via Twitter @sam_amick / September 16, 2024

