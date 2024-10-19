Nassir Little among final Heat cuts before regular season

.

Miami Heat: OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have waived Nassir Little, Zyon Pullin, Isaiah Stevens and Warren Washington.

Source: Twitter @MiamiHEAT

More on this storyline

“I respect that he’s willing to do it — to bet on himself, to bet on development at this point,” Spoelstra said of Little, with the Heat in the Bahamas through Saturday for training camp at Baha Mar. “Because when you’re a former first-round pick, you probably do have some opportunities if you’re patient to explore. He wanted to invest in development that will be longer lasting. And there are no guarantees. That’s just where we are with our roster right now, but we are in full open arms to give him everything we have to develop him and help him reach another level. So it’s exciting for both parties.” -via Miami Herald / October 2, 2024

“With Miami, I just feel like they valued the type of player that I am the most,” Little said when asked why he chose to sign a non-guaranteed deal with the Heat. “Yeah, there were other opportunities. But I just felt like the reputation that Miami has with players like myself and just the conversations that I had with the staff around here, it wasn’t to that extent with any of the other organizations." -via Miami Herald / October 2, 2024

So Little immediately went searching for that opportunity, working out for four teams — the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. At the end of the month-long process, Little bet on himself and signed a one-year fully non-guaranteed deal to join the Heat with the intention of earning a roster spot by impressing during training camp and the preseason. The Heat has until Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. to decide whether to cut Little without him ever counting against the salary cap, luxury tax and aprons or incur his daily cap hit by keeping him on its roster for the start of the regular season. “ -via Miami Herald / October 2, 2024

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Nassir Little among final Heat cuts before regular season