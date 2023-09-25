NASCAR at Talladega: TV, time and how to watch 2023 YellaWood 500

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (17) during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will return to Lincoln, Alabama for the YellaWood 500 on October 1, 2023. Here is all the information for the Playoffs Round of 12 race.

The NASCAR Cup Series comprises 16 drivers, and the points leader of the regular season qualifies for the playoffs, regardless of their wins. A win during the playoff race guarantees advancement to the next round, while the bottom four drivers are eliminated at the end of each round. The driver with the highest finish at Homestead is the Champion.

How to watch the 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega:

You can watch YellaWood 500 at 2:00 p.m., ET, on NBC. Dale Earnhardt Jr., former NASCAR driver and winner of six Talladega races, will be commentating on the race from the broadcast booth.

Qualifying will take place on Saturday, September 30, at 4:30 p.m., ET on NBC.

Where is the 2023 YellaWood 500:

The NASCAR Cup Series race will take place at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. The speedway was built in the 1960s by the International Speedway Corporation on the former Anniston Air Force Base.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Standings:

Here are the latest Nascar Cup Series standings, courtesy of Nascar.com:

1. William Byron

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Chris Buescher

4. Christopher Bell

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Ross Chastain

7. Brad Keselowski

8. Kyle Larson

9. Bubba Wallace

10. Tyler Reddick

11. Ryan Blaney

12. Kyle Busch

Playoffs rounds and remaining schedule:

2023 Nascar Cup Series Playoffs current rounds, as per Nascar.com:

Playoffs Round of 12:

Sunday, September 24: Autotrader EchoPark Auto, Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, October 1: YellaWood 500: Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, October 8: Bank if America ROVAL 400: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Playoffs Round of 8:

Sunday, October 15: South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, October 22: Dixie Vodka 400: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Sunday, October 29: Xfinity 500: Martinsville Raceway

Championship Race:

Sunday, November 5: Season Finale 500, Phoenix Raceway

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Talladega playoffs: TV, time and how to watch NASCAR's YellaWood 500