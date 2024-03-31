NASCAR at Richmond spring 2024: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Toyota Owners 400

NASCAR arrives in the capital of Virginia for an Easter Sunday night race and the first of two consecutive short-track races in the Old Dominion.

Historically, racing on Easter has been relatively rare for NASCAR, though the Cup Series scheduled races at Bristol Motor Speedway – on the dirt – on the night of the holiday in 2022 and 2023. This year, Richmond Raceway gets the Easter race as well as a second night race – its mid-August race will also be held on Sunday night.

This week’s Richmond race also marks the second true short-track race of the season, following a successful race at Bristol two weekends ago. Martinsville Speedway, also in Virginia, hosts a short-track race next weekend.

Who will take the checkered flag on Easter? Here’s all the information you need to get ready for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Tyler Reddick (45) and Kyle Busch (8) lead the field during a NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on July 30, 2023.

What time does the Cup race at Richmond start?

The Toyota Owners 400 starts at 7 p.m. ET at Richmond Raceway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Richmond on?

Fox is broadcasting the Toyota Owners 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Fox Sports 1 (FS1) has an earlier pre-race show at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Richmond?

The Toyota Owners 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Richmond?

The Toyota Owners 400 is 400 laps around the 0.75-mile oval for a total of 300 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 70 laps; Stage 2: 160 laps; Stage 3: 170 laps.

Who won the most recent races at Richmond?

Chris Buescher led 88 of 400 laps, including the final seven, before edging Denny Hamlin by 0.549 seconds on July 30, 2023, for the first of his three wins last season.

And one year ago, on April 2, 2023, Kyle Larson led 93 of 400 laps, including the final 25, before pulling away from Josh Berry by 1.535 seconds, for the first of his four victories last season.

What is the lineup for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

2. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

3. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

4. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

5. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

6. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

7. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

8. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

9. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

10. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

11. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

12. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

13. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

14. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

15. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

16. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

17. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

18. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

19. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

20. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

21. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

22. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

23. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

24. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

25. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

26. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

27. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

28. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

29. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

30. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

31. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

32. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

33. (16) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

34. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

35. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford

36. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

