NASCAR results, highlights: Kyle Larson sweeps the day at Las Vegas, holding off Christopher Bell in tight finish
There was simply no answer for Kyle Larson on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, held off Christopher Bell at the finish and won the South Point 400, scoring the maximum points possible by virtue of winning Stages 1 and 2 as well. Larson, who started outside the front row passed Christopher Bell on lap 3 and again on lap 40 and, save for some pit stop cycling, did not look back. Bell was eating into Larson’s advantage in the waning laps, but couldn’t pull even.
Larson made the save of the season on lap 141 as he got sideways of Turn 2 and the right-rear quarter-panel scraped the wall. Larson’s crew determined the car could continue and then were gifted a caution a few laps later when Alex Bowman pinballed off the outside and inside walls, bringing out the yellow. That allowed Larson to change tires in case he had a right-rear going down.
A huge slide from @KyleLarsonRacin while running second! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/pCCIUY2zCJ
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 15, 2023
Larson can now take two weeks to focus on acquiring points and gaming out the Championship 4 race at Phoenix on Nov. 4.
South Point 400 results
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Larson sweeps first two stages
Kyle Larson has swept the first two stages in Las Vegas and is eyeing the sweep.
Similar to the first stage, Larson took four fresh tires in a yellow-flag pit stop toward the end of the stage and used the fresh rubber to overtake drivers in front who took two. Moments before his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman brought out the caution flag with a hard smack of the wall, Larson himself got way loose out of Turn 2 and scraped the wall with his right-rear quarter-panel.
Luckily the damage was minimal and a life-saver yellow flag came out.
Larson, Bell dominate Stage 1
Kyle Larson won the first stage of the South Point 400 as he and pole-sitter Christopher Bell dominated the stanza. Larson, who had just pitted for four fresh tires, passed Bell after a restart on lap 72. Bell, who took two tires, won the race off of pit road ahead of Tyler Reddick and Larson, but Larson opted for the outside line on the restart, lining up next to Bell the same way they started the race.
Erik Jones brought out the first caution of the day on lap 65 when his right-rear tire blew.
Earlier on, Larson pitted from third place on lap 33, 1.1 seconds behind Bell. Bell’s team opted to leave him out six more laps and by the time he got off pit road, he was 5.5 seconds behind Larson. Lapped traffic allowed Bell to whittle that lead down to two 2.2 seconds by lap 50.
South Point 400 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday
12:35-1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)
1:20-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)
Sunday
2-2:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (NBC, NBC Sports app)
2:30-6 p.m.: South Point 400 (NBC, NBC Sports app)
South Point 400 details
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval) in unincorporated Clark County, Nevada
Banking: Turns – 20 degrees | Front and backstretches – 9-12 degrees
Length: 267 laps for 400.5 miles
Stage lengths: Stage 1 – 80 laps | Stage 2 – 85 laps | Stage 3 – 102 laps
2022 winner: Joey Logano (22), Team Penske
South Point 400 qualifying results
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Top drivers and best bets for the South Point 400
After A.J. Allmendinger became the first non-playoff driver to win in the 2023 postseason, the top five favorites to win this week, according to BetMGM, are in the Round of 8 field. William Byron has won the most races of any Cup driver in 2023 (six), including the spring race at Las Vegas on March 5, but his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson is the overall favorite.
Best odds to win
• Kyle Larson +400
• William Byron +600
• Denny Hamlin +600
• Martin Truex Jr. +800
• Tyler Reddick +900
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the odds and, outside of the favorites, recommends looking at Chris Buescher (+1400) and Chase Elliott (+1600) for mid-tier plays. If you fancy a long shot, Bromberg likes the retiring Kevin Harvick at 40-to-1 as the veteran has finished in the top 10 in half of his starts at Las Vegas.
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings
1. William Byron – 4,041* (+20)
2. Martin Truex Jr. – 4036 (+15)
3. Denny Hamlin – 4032 (+11)
4. Kyle Larson – 4024 (+3)
_________________________________ Cut line
5. Chris Buescher – 4,021 (-3)
6. Christopher Bell – 4,016 (-8)
7. Tyler Reddick – 4,016 (-8)
8. Ryan Blaney – 4,014* (-10)
South Point 400 entry list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
South Point 400 weather
The forecast calls for sunny conditions with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. The lack of cloud cover will elevate the track temperature, which should shorten pit windows as tires will wear more quickly. Don’t be surprised if the eventual winner comes from deep in the field as the Xfinity Series rejoins as a support series this weekend — that should mean greater track evolution throughout the weekend as more rubber is laid down.