NASCAR at Michigan 2024: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for FireKeepers Casino 400

One week after a stunning and controversial end to the race at Richmond – which saw race winner Austin Dillon penalized with the loss of an automatic playoff berth after wrecking Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap – the NASCAR Cup Series returns to action.

Michigan International Speedway hosts a Sunday afternoon race as winless drivers battle for one of the remaining playoff berths as the regular season winds down. Including Michigan, just three races remain before the playoffs begin Sept. 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and 12 of the 16 playoff spots have been locked up via wins.

Will a new winner celebrate in victory lane on Sunday? Can Dillon bounce back and take the checkered flag for the second consecutive week? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

Chris Buescher, front, leads the field during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 6, 2023.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Michigan start?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

What TV channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Michigan on?

USA Network is broadcasting the FireKeepers Casino 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the NASCAR Cup race at Michigan?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 can be live streamed on the NBCSports website and the NBC Sports app. The race is also available to stream on Fubo.

How many laps is the NASCAR Cup race at Michigan?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is 200 laps around the 2-mile track for a total of 400 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) – Stage 1: 45 laps; Stage 2: 75 laps; Stage 3: 80 laps.

Who won the most recent NASCAR Cup race at Michigan?

Chris Buescher led 52 laps, including the final 12, before edging Martin Truex Jr. by a miniscule 0.152 seconds on Aug. 7, 2023 for his second of three wins last season. Buescher, who is winless in 2024, is currently ranked 13th in the drivers standings and on the bubble to make the playoffs.

What is the lineup for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

2. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

3. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

4. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

5. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

6. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

7. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

8. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

9. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

10. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

11. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

12. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

13. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

14. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

15. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

16. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

17. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

18. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

19. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

20. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

21. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

22. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

23. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

24. (19) Martin Truex, Toyota

25. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

26. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

27. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

28. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

29. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

30. (47) Ricky Stenhouse, Chevrolet

31. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

32. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

33. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

34. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

35. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

36. (15) Cody Ware, Ford

