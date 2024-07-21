NASCAR at Indianapolis 2024: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Brickyard 400

NASCAR is back at the Brickyard – and, for that matter, back on the famed oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After spending the past three seasons racing on the iconic speedway’s road course, the Cup Series will once again tackle the oval used for more than 100 years in the Indy 500.

Sunday’s race is not just important for historical reasons – it marks the 30th anniversary of NASCAR’s first Brickyard 400, won by Indiana native Jeff Gordon – it also has important implications for the current season. Winless drivers will have just five more chances, including Sunday, to win a race and punch a ticket into the 2024 playoffs.

Reverting to the oval couldn’t have come at a better time for struggling two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who has endured a nightmare season. The Richard Childress Racing driver is mired in 18th place in the standings and in danger of ending an incredible streak of at least one win every season since 2005. Busch is one of just two active Cup drivers (along with Brad Keselowski) who has won the Brickyard 400, and he’s done it twice – in 2015 and 2016 – while scoring four additional victories on the IMS oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Can Busch recapture his form at Indy? Here’s all the information you need to get ready for Sunday’s Brickyard 400:

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis start?

The Brickyard 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

What TV channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis on?

The Brickyard 400 is being broadcast nationally by NBC.

Will there be a live stream of the NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis?

The Brickyard 400 can be live streamed on the NBCSports website and the NBC Sports app. The race is also available to stream on Fubo.

How many laps is the NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis?

The Brickyard 400 is 160 laps around the 2.5-mile track for a total of 400 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) – Stage 1: 50 laps; Stage 2: 50 laps; Stage 3: 60 laps.

Who won the most recent Brickyard 400?

Kevin Harvick won back-to-back Brickyard 400s in 2019 and 2020, the last time the Cup Series raced on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. In 2020, Harvick won in a green-white-checkered overtime finish, edging Matt Kenseth by 0.743 seconds after leading 68 of 161 laps.

On the road course, AJ Allmendinger won in 2021, Tyler Reddick in 2022 and Michael McDowell in 2023.

What is the lineup for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

4. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

5. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

6. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

8. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

9. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

10. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

11. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

12. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

13. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

14. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

15. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

16. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

17. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

18. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

19. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

20. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

21. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

22. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

23. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

24. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

25. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

26. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

27. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

28. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

29. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

30. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

31. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

32. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

33. (84) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota

34. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

35. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

36. (15) Cody Ware, Ford

37. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

38. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

39. (66) BJ McLeod, Ford

