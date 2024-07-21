NASCAR at Indianapolis 2024: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Brickyard 400
NASCAR is back at the Brickyard – and, for that matter, back on the famed oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
After spending the past three seasons racing on the iconic speedway’s road course, the Cup Series will once again tackle the oval used for more than 100 years in the Indy 500.
Sunday’s race is not just important for historical reasons – it marks the 30th anniversary of NASCAR’s first Brickyard 400, won by Indiana native Jeff Gordon – it also has important implications for the current season. Winless drivers will have just five more chances, including Sunday, to win a race and punch a ticket into the 2024 playoffs.
Reverting to the oval couldn’t have come at a better time for struggling two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who has endured a nightmare season. The Richard Childress Racing driver is mired in 18th place in the standings and in danger of ending an incredible streak of at least one win every season since 2005. Busch is one of just two active Cup drivers (along with Brad Keselowski) who has won the Brickyard 400, and he’s done it twice – in 2015 and 2016 – while scoring four additional victories on the IMS oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Can Busch recapture his form at Indy? Here’s all the information you need to get ready for Sunday’s Brickyard 400:
BRICKYARD 400: NASCAR driver to feature WNBA star Caitlin Clark on his car
What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis start?
The Brickyard 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
What TV channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis on?
The Brickyard 400 is being broadcast nationally by NBC.
Will there be a live stream of the NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis?
The Brickyard 400 can be live streamed on the NBCSports website and the NBC Sports app. The race is also available to stream on Fubo.
How many laps is the NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis?
The Brickyard 400 is 160 laps around the 2.5-mile track for a total of 400 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) – Stage 1: 50 laps; Stage 2: 50 laps; Stage 3: 60 laps.
Who won the most recent Brickyard 400?
Kevin Harvick won back-to-back Brickyard 400s in 2019 and 2020, the last time the Cup Series raced on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. In 2020, Harvick won in a green-white-checkered overtime finish, edging Matt Kenseth by 0.743 seconds after leading 68 of 161 laps.
On the road course, AJ Allmendinger won in 2021, Tyler Reddick in 2022 and Michael McDowell in 2023.
What is the lineup for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis?
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
4. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
5. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
6. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
8. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
9. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
10. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota
11. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
12. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
13. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
14. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
15. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
16. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
17. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
18. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
19. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
20. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
21. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford
22. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
23. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
24. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
25. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
26. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
27. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet
28. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
29. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota
30. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet
31. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
32. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
33. (84) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota
34. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
35. (51) Justin Haley, Ford
36. (15) Cody Ware, Ford
37. (4) Josh Berry, Ford
38. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
39. (66) BJ McLeod, Ford
