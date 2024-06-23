NASCAR at New Hampshire 2024: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for USA TODAY 301
Break out the lobster. The NASCAR Cup Series hits New England for the lone time this season with the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Drivers will try to conquer the “Magic Mile,” which features flat straightaways, tight corners and a very small 7-degree banking in the turns, during the 301-lap race.
Sunday marks the halfway point of the season, the 18th of 36 races on the Cup Series schedule. Following the USA TODAY 301, there will be eight more regular-season races before the 10-race playoffs begin Sept. 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sixteen drivers make the playoffs, and 10 drivers have earned a win so far in 2024, theoretically locking up 10 of the 16 spots.
Will a winless driver break through Sunday? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:
What time does the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire start?
The USA TODAY 301 starts at 2 p.m. ET at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.
What TV channel is the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire on?
USA Network is broadcasting the USA TODAY 301 and should have a pre-race show prior to the race's 2 p.m. ET start. Fox Sports 1 (FS1) will have an earlier pre-race show at noon ET.
Will there be a live stream of the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire?
The USA TODAY 301 can be live streamed on the NBCSports website and the NBC Sports app. The race is also available to stream on Fubo.
How many laps is the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire?
The USA TODAY 301 is 301 laps around the 1.058-mile oval for a total of 318.46 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) − Stage 1: 70 laps; Stage 2: 115 laps; Stage 3: 116 laps.
Who won the most recent NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire?
Martin Truex Jr. dominated, leading 254 of 301 laps after starting second before edging Joey Logano by .396 seconds on July 17, 2023. It was Truex's third victory of 2023; the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is still seeking his first win this season.
What is the lineup for the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire?
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
2. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
4. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
5. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
6. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
7. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
8. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
9. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
10. (4) Josh Berry, Ford
11. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
12. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
13. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
14. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
15. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
16. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
17. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
18. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
19. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
20. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet
21. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford
22. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
23. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
24. (51) Justin Haley, Ford
25. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
26. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
27. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
28. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota
29. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
30. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
31. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
32. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota
33. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
34. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet
35. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford
36. (16) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
