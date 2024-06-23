NASCAR at New Hampshire 2024: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for USA TODAY 301

Break out the lobster. The NASCAR Cup Series hits New England for the lone time this season with the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Drivers will try to conquer the “Magic Mile,” which features flat straightaways, tight corners and a very small 7-degree banking in the turns, during the 301-lap race.

Sunday marks the halfway point of the season, the 18th of 36 races on the Cup Series schedule. Following the USA TODAY 301, there will be eight more regular-season races before the 10-race playoffs begin Sept. 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sixteen drivers make the playoffs, and 10 drivers have earned a win so far in 2024, theoretically locking up 10 of the 16 spots.

Will a winless driver break through Sunday? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Drivers speed by a New Hampshire billboard during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire start?

The USA TODAY 301 starts at 2 p.m. ET at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.

What TV channel is the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire on?

USA Network is broadcasting the USA TODAY 301 and should have a pre-race show prior to the race's 2 p.m. ET start. Fox Sports 1 (FS1) will have an earlier pre-race show at noon ET.

Will there be a live stream of the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire?

The USA TODAY 301 can be live streamed on the NBCSports website and the NBC Sports app. The race is also available to stream on Fubo.

How many laps is the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire?

The USA TODAY 301 is 301 laps around the 1.058-mile oval for a total of 318.46 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) − Stage 1: 70 laps; Stage 2: 115 laps; Stage 3: 116 laps.

Who won the most recent NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire?

Martin Truex Jr. dominated, leading 254 of 301 laps after starting second before edging Joey Logano by .396 seconds on July 17, 2023. It was Truex's third victory of 2023; the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is still seeking his first win this season.

What is the lineup for the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

2. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

4. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

5. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

6. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

7. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

8. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

9. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

10. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

11. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

12. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

13. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

14. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

15. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

16. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

17. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

18. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

19. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

20. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

21. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

22. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

23. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

24. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

25. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

26. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

27. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

28. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

29. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

30. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

31. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

32. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

33. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

34. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

35. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford

36. (16) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

