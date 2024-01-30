NASCAR Cup Series 2024 schedule from The Clash and Daytona 500 to championship race

Are you ready for the green flag to drop on the 2024 NASCAR season?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action in early February when the season kicks off with the Clash at The Coliseum exhibition race in Los Angeles before drivers and teams will trek across the country to prepare for NASCAR’s most famous race: the Daytona 500.

From there, 25 regular season races will follow as drivers battle to make the 10-race playoffs before a new champion is crowned in November.

In between, the series’ best drivers will compete in the All-Star race in May before NASCAR shuts down for two weeks in July and August while NBC televises the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Fox and Fox Sports 1 will televise the first half of the Cup season, while NBC and USA Network take over coverage in the second half.

Here is what you need to know to get ready for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season:

When does the 2024 NASCAR season begin?

The NASCAR Cup Series kicks off the weekend of Feb. 3-4 with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The race will be held Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET (FOX) with heat races scheduled for Saturday and last-chance qualifying preceding the race on Sunday.

When is the 2024 Daytona 500?

The 2024 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX) at Daytona International Speedway. Leading up to the race will be Daytona Speedweeks with pole qualifying on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET (FS1) and the twin Daytona Duel races on Thursday, Feb. 16, beginning at 7 p.m. ET (FS1).

When does the 2024 NASCAR season end?

The 2024 season ends on Sunday, Nov. 10 with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET, NBC).

Who is the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion?

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the 2023 NASCAR Championship Race and will be back in the No. 12 Ford.

Ryan Blaney won the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5, 2023.

Full 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Sunday, Feb. 4: Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, FOX, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15: Duel at Daytona, FS1, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18: Daytona 500, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25: Atlanta Motor Speedway, FOX, 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 3: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10: Phoenix Raceway, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17: Bristol Motor Speedway, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24: Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas), FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 31: Richmond Raceway, FOX, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 7: Martinsville Speedway, FS1, 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 14: Texas Motor Speedway, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 21: Talladega Superspeedway, FOX, 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 28: Dover Motor Speedway, FS1, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 5: Kansas Speedway, FS1, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 12: Darlington Raceway, FS1, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 19: All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, FS1, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: Charlotte Motor Speedway, FOX, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: World Wide Technology Raceway (Madison, Ill.), FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: Sonoma Raceway, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: Iowa Speedway, USA, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, USA, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30: Nashville Superspeedway, NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7: Chicago Street Race, NBC, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14: Pocono Raceway, USA, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: Richmond Raceway, USA, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18: Michigan International Speedway, USA, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24: Daytona International Speedway, NBC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1: Darlington Raceway, USA, 6 p.m.

***** PLAYOFFS *****

Sunday, Sept. 8: Atlanta Motor Speedway, USA, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15: Watkins Glen International, USA, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Bristol Motor Speedway, USA, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29: Kansas Speedway, USA, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Talladega Superspeedway, NBC, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13: Charlotte Roval, NBC, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27: Homestead-Miami Speedway, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3: Martinsville Speedway, NBC, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10: Phoenix Raceway, NBC, 3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR 2024: Schedule, races, TV, begining with Clash and Daytona 500