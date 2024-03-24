NASCAR COTA race 2024: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
NASCAR holds its first road-course race of the 2024 season this weekend as the series arrives at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
This marks the fourth consecutive year the Cup Series has raced at COTA, which also hosts Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix in the fall.
There have been three different winners at COTA – Chase Elliott in 2021, Ross Chastain in 2022 and Tyler Reddick in 2023 – but it has been a particularly good track for Chastain, who has finished in the top five of all three races. Elliott and Reddick have scored top-five finishes in two of three races, as has Alex Bowman, who finished second in 2022 and third last season.
Who will take the checkered flag on Sunday? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:
What time does the Cup race at COTA start?
The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local) at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
What TV channel is the Cup race at COTA on?
Fox is broadcasting the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and has a pre-race show beginning at 3 p.m. ET. (2 p.m. local) Fox Sports 1 (FS1) has an earlier pre-race show at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local).
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at COTA?
The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.
How many laps is the Cup race at COTA?
The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is 68 laps around the 3.41-mile road course for a total of 231.88 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 15 laps; Stage 2: 15 laps; Stage 3: 38 laps.
Who won the most recent race at COTA?
Tyler Reddick scored his first victory with 23XI Racing, winning in triple overtime on March 26, 2023 after leading 41 of 75 laps. Reddick, who retook the lead on a late restart, led the final 12 laps and held off Kyle Busch by 1.411 seconds.
What is the lineup for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA?
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
2. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
3. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
4. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
5. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
6. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
7. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
9. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
10. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
11. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
12. (16) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet
13. (51) Justin Haley, Ford
14. (13) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
15. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
16. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
17. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
18. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet
19. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
20. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
22. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota
23. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford
24. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
25. (50) Kamui Kobayashi, Toyota
26. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
27. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
28. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
29. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
30. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
31. (4) Josh Berry, Ford
32. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
33. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
34. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet
35. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
36. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
37. (66) Timmy Hill, Ford
38. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota
39. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: COTA start time, TV, live stream, lineup