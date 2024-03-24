NASCAR COTA race 2024: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

NASCAR holds its first road-course race of the 2024 season this weekend as the series arrives at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the Cup Series has raced at COTA, which also hosts Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix in the fall.

There have been three different winners at COTA – Chase Elliott in 2021, Ross Chastain in 2022 and Tyler Reddick in 2023 – but it has been a particularly good track for Chastain, who has finished in the top five of all three races. Elliott and Reddick have scored top-five finishes in two of three races, as has Alex Bowman, who finished second in 2022 and third last season.

Who will take the checkered flag on Sunday? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

Alex Bowman (48) leads a group of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas on March 26, 2023.

What time does the Cup race at COTA start?

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local) at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

What TV channel is the Cup race at COTA on?

Fox is broadcasting the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and has a pre-race show beginning at 3 p.m. ET. (2 p.m. local) Fox Sports 1 (FS1) has an earlier pre-race show at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at COTA?

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at COTA?

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is 68 laps around the 3.41-mile road course for a total of 231.88 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 15 laps; Stage 2: 15 laps; Stage 3: 38 laps.

Who won the most recent race at COTA?

Tyler Reddick scored his first victory with 23XI Racing, winning in triple overtime on March 26, 2023 after leading 41 of 75 laps. Reddick, who retook the lead on a late restart, led the final 12 laps and held off Kyle Busch by 1.411 seconds.

What is the lineup for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

2. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

3. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

4. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

5. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

6. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

7. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

9. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

10. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

11. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

12. (16) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet

13. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

14. (13) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

15. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

16. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

17. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

18. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

19. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

20. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

22. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

23. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford

24. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

25. (50) Kamui Kobayashi, Toyota

26. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

27. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

28. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

29. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

30. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

31. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

32. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

33. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

34. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

35. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

36. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

37. (66) Timmy Hill, Ford

38. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

39. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: COTA start time, TV, live stream, lineup