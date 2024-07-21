NASCAR Brickyard 400 live: Updates, how to watch race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR returns to the famed oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday after taking a three-year detour to race the IMS road course from 2021 through 2023.

The NASCAR Cup Series first raced at the legendary speedway in 1994 when Jeff Gordon won the first Brickyard 400. Since Gordon’s victory, the Brickyard has been the playground of NASCAR champions. Of the 27 races that have been held on the IMS oval, only five have by won by drivers who did win a Cup Series title at some point in their career.

Will a champion once again kiss the bricks in Indy? Follow along as USA TODAY Sports provides all the latest news, updates, highlights and results from Sunday’s race.

NASCAR drivers take the green flag during the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the last time Cup drivers raced on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis start?

The Brickyard 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

What TV channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis on?

The Brickyard 400 is being broadcast nationally by NBC.

Will there be a live stream of the NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis?

The Brickyard 400 can be live streamed on the NBCSports website and the NBC Sports app. The race is also available to stream on Fubo.

How many laps is the NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis?

The Brickyard 400 is 160 laps around the 2.5-mile track for a total of 400 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) – Stage 1: 50 laps; Stage 2: 50 laps; Stage 3: 60 laps.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR at Indianapolis live: Brickyard 400 updates, how to watch race