Napoli encounter problem with pursuit to sign Manchester United star on loan

Serie A side Napoli want to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and negotiations are underway. Not without a few hurdles in place, mind.

The Scotland international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and Antonio Conte’s Napoli are reportedly trying to take him to Naples.

According to the Daily Mail, Napoli want to sign McTominay on loan – but United will only countenance a sale.

McTominay, who has just one year left on his contract, had previously attracted interest from Fulham. However, the Cottagers are pushing forward to sign Burnley ace Sander Berge instead.

United have the option to extend McTominay’s deal by a further year. That means we don’t risk losing him for free next year, but a new contract could be in line if he isn’t sold before deadline day.

After coming through the academy, McTominay has made over 250 appearances for the club since making his debut in April 2017.

Napoli appear to be in pole position but they’ve yet to find an agreement with United, which will prove to be the biggest hurdle.

McTominay scored 10 goals last season and United know his worth to the team. Anything less than £30m should be laughed off.

