Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for undisputed title fight

Pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue defends his super bantamweight titles against Ye Joon Kim on Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

Uncrowned has Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time, and more for the Inoue vs. Kim fight card on Friday at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Undisputed super bantamweight champion Inoue defends his titles against late replacement opponent Kim.

Japan's Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs) is Uncrowned's No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He was supposed to face his WBO/IBF mandatory challenger Sam Goodman, however Goodman withdrew due to injury from the scheduled fight twice. On the second occasion, Inoue's team sought a replacement opponent rather than rescheduling with Goodman again.

South Korea's Kim (21-2-2, 13 KOs) is largely unknown and heads into the bout as a massive underdog. Kim only managed one fight in 2024, a fifth-round stoppage over Rakesh Lohchab to win the WBO Oriental championship.

A win for Inoue will likely set up his U.S. return against the WBC No. 1 Alan Picasso in the spring. Inoue hasn't boxed on U.S. soil since his third-round knockout of Michael Dasmarinas in June 2021.

Inoue vs. Kim begins at 4:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The main event ring walks are expected to begin at around 6 a.m. ET.

Follow all of the action with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play of the main card below.

Main Card (4:15 a.m. ET, ESPN+)

Undisputed super bantamweight title: Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim

Welterweight: Jin Sasaki vs. Shoki Sakai

Lightweight: Tsubasa Narai def. Kai Watanabe via split decision (96-94, 94-96, 96-94)

Strawweight: Yuni Takada def. Goki Kobayashi via split decision (113-114, 116-111, 114-113)

Super bantamweight: Toshiki Shimomachi def. Misaki Hirano via majority decision (95-93, 94-94, 95-93)