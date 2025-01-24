Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for undisputed title fight

Uncrowned has Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time, and more for the Inoue vs. Kim fight card on Friday at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Undisputed super bantamweight champion Inoue defends his titles against late replacement opponent Kim.
Japan's Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs) is Uncrowned's No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He was supposed to face his WBO/IBF mandatory challenger Sam Goodman, however Goodman withdrew due to injury from the scheduled fight twice. On the second occasion, Inoue's team sought a replacement opponent rather than rescheduling with Goodman again.
South Korea's Kim (21-2-2, 13 KOs) is largely unknown and heads into the bout as a massive underdog. Kim only managed one fight in 2024, a fifth-round stoppage over Rakesh Lohchab to win the WBO Oriental championship.
A win for Inoue will likely set up his U.S. return against the WBC No. 1 Alan Picasso in the spring. Inoue hasn't boxed on U.S. soil since his third-round knockout of Michael Dasmarinas in June 2021.
Inoue vs. Kim begins at 4:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The main event ring walks are expected to begin at around 6 a.m. ET.
Follow all of the action with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play of the main card below.
Main Card (4:15 a.m. ET, ESPN+)
Undisputed super bantamweight title: Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim
Welterweight: Jin Sasaki vs. Shoki Sakai
Lightweight: Tsubasa Narai def. Kai Watanabe via split decision (96-94, 94-96, 96-94)
Sasaki turns up the heat in round five as he digs in left hooks to the head and body. Sakai has no problem staying up close and taking these on the guard though. Sasaki is clearly a big puncher, but nothing Sakai is overly worried about.
10-9 Sasaki, 48-47 Sakai
Darshan Desai
Sasaki vs. Sakai - Round 4
A right hand from Sakai lands flush on Sasaki in the second minute of the forth.
More pressure from Sasaki who lands with a left hook but takes a right uppercut, right hand two-piece for his troubles.
Sakai hasn't wilted from the pressure yet and is more than keeping his own in there.
10-9 Sakai, 39-37 Sakai
Darshan Desai
Sasaki vs. Sakai - Round 3
Sakai continues to have success with the uppercut as Sasaki dips his head on the inside and holds his feet. Sasaki is happy to stay in range and take punches as he looks to land the left hook.
Back and forth action from both men; this one is really heating up.
A right uppercut in the final minute from Sakai was the best connect of round 3 but Sasaki ends the round with a good left hook to the body.
10-9 Sakai, 29-28 Sakai
Darshan Desai
Sasaki vs. Sakai - Round 2
Sasaki starts round two looking to land his signature left hook. He is loading up too much on these punches, swinging and missing, as a result.
A right uppercut counter lands twice for Sakai as the pair exchange on the inside. Sasaki gets through with a nice left hook to the body.
Lots of aggression and pressure from Sasaki, but he needs to relax and throw his punches loosely or Sakai will see them coming.
10-9 Sasaki, 19-19
Darshan Desai
Sasaki vs. Sakai - Round 1
Sakai is controlling the action early with his long left hand. He is firing jabs to the head and body, particularly stabbing the body anytime Sasaki gets in range, so he can stop his movement.
A left hook from Sasaki broke the guard in the second minute. The action starts to heat up as Sakai hits back with a skimming right hand.
10-9 Sakai
Darshan Desai
We are now ready for some live action
Jin Sasaki and Shoki Sakai are just about to ring walk for this morning's co-feature bout.
Darshan Desai
A win for Inoue will set up U.S. return!
Should Naoya Inoue beat Ye Joon Kim today, he is expected to return to U.S. soil for his next fight in the spring, likely against the WBC's No. 1-rated contender, Alan Picasso.
The WBA is expected to strip Inoue of their title and elevate MJ Akhmadaliev to full champion if Inoue doesn't face Akhmadaliev next — which he isn't touted to.
Darshan Desai
Results from ealier tonight in Japan
Lightweight: Tsubasa Narai def. Kai Watanabe via split decision (96-94, 94-96, 96-94)
