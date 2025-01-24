Advertisement
Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for undisputed title fight

darshan desai
South Korea's Kim Ye-joon (R) and Japan's Naoya Inoue (L) pose during the official weigh-in ahead of their world super-bantamweight title boxing bout in Yokohama on January 23, 2025. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)
Pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue defends his super bantamweight titles against Ye Joon Kim on Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

Uncrowned has Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time, and more for the Inoue vs. Kim fight card on Friday at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Undisputed super bantamweight champion Inoue defends his titles against late replacement opponent Kim.

Japan's Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs) is Uncrowned's No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He was supposed to face his WBO/IBF mandatory challenger Sam Goodman, however Goodman withdrew due to injury from the scheduled fight twice. On the second occasion, Inoue's team sought a replacement opponent rather than rescheduling with Goodman again.

South Korea's Kim (21-2-2, 13 KOs) is largely unknown and heads into the bout as a massive underdog. Kim only managed one fight in 2024, a fifth-round stoppage over Rakesh Lohchab to win the WBO Oriental championship.

A win for Inoue will likely set up his U.S. return against the WBC No. 1 Alan Picasso in the spring. Inoue hasn't boxed on U.S. soil since his third-round knockout of Michael Dasmarinas in June 2021.

Inoue vs. Kim begins at 4:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The main event ring walks are expected to begin at around 6 a.m. ET.

Follow all of the action with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play of the main card below.

Undisputed super bantamweight title: Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim

Welterweight: Jin Sasaki vs. Shoki Sakai

Lightweight: Tsubasa Narai def. Kai Watanabe via split decision (96-94, 94-96, 96-94)

Strawweight: Yuni Takada def. Goki Kobayashi via split decision (113-114, 116-111, 114-113)

Super bantamweight: Toshiki Shimomachi def. Misaki Hirano via majority decision (95-93, 94-94, 95-93)

Live15 updates
  • Darshan Desai

    Sasaki vs. Sakai - Round 6

    Sasaki lands four consecutive left hooks switching between the face and the midsection.

    Sakai's resistance has started to fade a little bit in this round with Sasaki able to have more dominant spells without being countered. Sasaki is starting to put a dent in Sakai now.

    10-9 Sasaki, 57-57

  • Darshan Desai

    Video: Sasaki and Sakai letting the punches rip in Tokyo!

  • Darshan Desai

    Sasaki vs. Sakai - Round 5

    Sasaki turns up the heat in round five as he digs in left hooks to the head and body. Sakai has no problem staying up close and taking these on the guard though. Sasaki is clearly a big puncher, but nothing Sakai is overly worried about.

    10-9 Sasaki, 48-47 Sakai

  • Darshan Desai

    Sasaki vs. Sakai - Round 4

    A right hand from Sakai lands flush on Sasaki in the second minute of the forth.

    More pressure from Sasaki who lands with a left hook but takes a right uppercut, right hand two-piece for his troubles.

    Sakai hasn't wilted from the pressure yet and is more than keeping his own in there.

    10-9 Sakai, 39-37 Sakai

  • Darshan Desai

    Sasaki vs. Sakai - Round 3

    Sakai continues to have success with the uppercut as Sasaki dips his head on the inside and holds his feet. Sasaki is happy to stay in range and take punches as he looks to land the left hook.

    Back and forth action from both men; this one is really heating up.

    A right uppercut in the final minute from Sakai was the best connect of round 3 but Sasaki ends the round with a good left hook to the body.

    10-9 Sakai, 29-28 Sakai

  • Darshan Desai

    Sasaki vs. Sakai - Round 2

    Sasaki starts round two looking to land his signature left hook. He is loading up too much on these punches, swinging and missing, as a result.

    A right uppercut counter lands twice for Sakai as the pair exchange on the inside. Sasaki gets through with a nice left hook to the body.

    Lots of aggression and pressure from Sasaki, but he needs to relax and throw his punches loosely or Sakai will see them coming.

    10-9 Sasaki, 19-19

  • Darshan Desai

    Sasaki vs. Sakai - Round 1

    Sakai is controlling the action early with his long left hand. He is firing jabs to the head and body, particularly stabbing the body anytime Sasaki gets in range, so he can stop his movement.

    A left hook from Sasaki broke the guard in the second minute. The action starts to heat up as Sakai hits back with a skimming right hand.

    10-9 Sakai

  • Darshan Desai

    We are now ready for some live action

    Jin Sasaki and Shoki Sakai are just about to ring walk for this morning's co-feature bout.

  • Darshan Desai

    A win for Inoue will set up U.S. return!

    Should Naoya Inoue beat Ye Joon Kim today, he is expected to return to U.S. soil for his next fight in the spring, likely against the WBC's No. 1-rated contender, Alan Picasso.

    The WBA is expected to strip Inoue of their title and elevate MJ Akhmadaliev to full champion if Inoue doesn't face Akhmadaliev next — which he isn't touted to.

  • Darshan Desai

    Results from ealier tonight in Japan

    • Lightweight: Tsubasa Narai def. Kai Watanabe via split decision (96-94, 94-96, 96-94)

    • Strawweight: Yuni Takada def. Goki Kobayashi via split decision (113-114, 116-111, 114-113)

    • Super bantamweight: Toshiki Shimomachi def. Misaki Hirano via majority decision (95-93, 94-94, 95-93)

  • Darshan Desai

    While you wait..

    Sasaki vs. Sakai hasn't begun yet, so catch up on the latest boxing news via Uncrowned:

    Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis welterweight unification clash set for April 12 in Atlantic City

    Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. official for April 26 in London

    Former boxing champ Keith Thurman set for shock comeback in March

  • Darshan Desai

    First up: Sasaki vs. Sakai

    Jin Sasaki (18-1-1, 17 KOs) battles Shoki Sakai (29-14-3, 15 KOs) in a twelve round welterweight bout.

    Sasaki is rated in the top 5 of every governing body and is closing in on a shot at the world title.

  • Darshan Desai

    2 fights coming up on this morning's ESPN + stream

    • Jin Sasaki vs. Shoki Sakai - welterweight

    • Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim - Undisputed super bantamweight title

  • Darshan Desai

    How did we end up at Inoue vs. Kim?

    Naoya Inoue was supposed to defend his undisputed titles against Sam Goodman on Christmas Eve last year.

    Goodman, however, was cut in sparring and forced to withdraw from the fight.

    As Goodman was IBF and WBO mandatory, the fight was rescheduled for Jan. 24, but Goodman was forced out again after a reoccurrence of the eye injury.

    Inoue's team sought the services of Ye Joon Kim to step in and save this morning's show.

  • Darshan Desai

    Welcome to fight day!

    Welcome to Uncrowned's coverage of Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim, which goes down today (Friday, January 24th) at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

    Follow along all morning for live updates. Inoue vs. Kim kicks off at 4:15 a.m. ET with a two-fight broadcast on ESPN+.