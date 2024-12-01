Nantes make their point at Ligue 1 paceestters PSG

Matthis Abline scored the equaliser for Nantes against Paris Saint-Germain on 30 November at the Parc des Princes.

Nantes defied the form book on Saturday night with a resolute display to earn a point at Ligue 1 pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain.

The visitors arrived at the Parc des Princes on the back of four successive defeats to face a team that had won five games on the trot in the French top flight.

And within two minutes of kick-off, it appeared the respective sequences would continue.

Achraf Hakimi stabbed home after Gonçalo Ramos marked his first start for PSG in three months with a neat back-heeled flick from Nuno Mendes' cross to set him up.

The strike animated the home faithful on a bitterly cold night in the French capital and they should have been further warmed seven minutes later when Vitinha engineered an opening for himself but he shot straight at the Nantes goalkeeper Patrik Carlgren.

The 32-year-old Swede also thwarted Hakimi and Kang-in Lee as PSG dominated possession and racked up the chances.

But for all Carlgren's acrobatics, he should have been eliminated from the equation in the 35th minute following more slick play from Ramos but Bradley Barcola fluffed his moment to double the advantage.

Chances

PSG paid the price for their lack of precision minutes later. Matthis Abline was set free down the left mid way into the PSG half and the France under-21 international bedazzled Willian Pachco with his fleet feet to fire the ball across the PSG goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma for a classy equaliser.



