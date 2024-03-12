Nancy Mace Brings Her Stephanopoulos Beef to a Congressional Deepfakes Hearing

Jemal Countess/Getty for Congressional Integrity Project

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) wants to ensure the public never forgets her off-the-rails Sunday confrontation with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, going as far as to enter a mention of it into the congressional record on Tuesday.

During a House oversight subcommittee hearing on deepfakes, Mace brought up the negative impacts the manipulated media can have, particularly on women.

“If you didn’t get a chance to watch ABC This Week on Sunday and see the way George Stephanopoulos handled the topic of rape, I would encourage everyone watching this today to go and watch it,” Mace said during her opening remarks. “I’ve been working on women’s issues for a very long time and the body of work that I’ve been working on is only becoming more extensive because of the advent of technology.”

"If you didn't get a chance to watch ABC 'This Week' on Sunday and see the way George Stephanopoulos handled the topic of rape, I would encourage everyone watching this today to go and watch it."



— Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), as she opens a House Oversight hearing on deepfakes pic.twitter.com/cRRUxirjA9 — The Recount (@therecount) March 12, 2024

Mace has continually railed against Stephanopolous since their contentious interview, in which the ABC host pressed her to defend her endorsement of Trump after he’d been found liable for both the sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll. Mace repeatedly skirted the question and instead accused Stephanopoulos of “shaming” her as a sexual-assault survivor.

Mace has tweeted about the exchange and on Monday referenced it during an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert, claiming she left the ABC set cursing and wouldn’t appear on the network anytime soon.

“I told them as I was walking out, ‘Good effing luck getting me back on,’” she recalled.

Story continues

Carroll, meanwhile, responded to the ordeal in an X post on Sunday, writing: “Thank you, @GStephanopoulos for valiantly defending me. I wish Representative @RepNancyMace well. And I salute all survivors for their strength, endurance, and holding on to their sanity."

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.