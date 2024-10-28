New name emerges as Man United manager target as senior players question Erik ten Hag

The Red Devils have a few different names being linked with them at the moment following another dire result at the weekend, with Ten Hag’s side beaten 2-1 by West Ham at the London Stadium.

According to talkSPORT, Nagelsmann is a new name Man Utd have been considering recently, while the likes of Xavi and Thomas Frank are also mentioned in the report.

Ten Hag has clung on to his job so far this season, but there’s little sign of things improving, and so it surely means a change will come sooner rather than later, even if it’s not necessarily clear that it’s imminent as of now.

Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with Manchester United (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Should Julian Nagelsmann replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

Nagelsmann is surely an option worth considering for United, as he’ll probably fancy getting a job at a top club again soon after his spell with the German national team.

The 37-year-old has long been regarded as a top coach in the making, having impressed at a young age in jobs such as Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, though the move up to Bayern Munich perhaps came a bit soon for him.

It would be interesting to see Nagelsmann at United, but one imagines he might also have some concerns about the position at Old Trafford.

So many top class managers have struggled at MUFC in this nightmare period for the club since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Nagelsmann might look at how the likes of Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and Erik ten Hag have struggled and decide he’d rather wait for another opportunity with a more settled and well-run club.

The German tactician will likely have interest from other big clubs if he does decide to leave his current role, so he doesn’t need to rush into accepting the first offer that comes along.