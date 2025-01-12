Nakobe Dean injury update: Eagles LB carted off, ruled out with knee injury

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to knock of the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round of the 2025 NFL playoffs, but they may have to do it without one of their top defensive players.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Eagles vs. Packers game. It occurred after he tackled tight end Tucker Kraft for a three-yard loss on a screen pass.

Dean remained down after the play and was tended to by Philadelphia's medical staff. He required assistance getting off the field. He wasn't able to put much weight on his injured knee while gingerly limping off.

Eventually, the Fox broadcast showed Dean being loaded onto a cart. He was then taken to the locker room for more tests on his injury.

The Eagles later announced that Dean had been ruled out for the game because of the injury.

Injury Update: LB Nakobe Dean (knee) is out. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 12, 2025

Dean led the Eagles with six tackles before leaving the game with the injury. He was replaced by Oren Burks, who forced Keisean Nixon to fumble on the opening kickoff of the game, setting the Eagles up for their game-opening touchdown.

Dean racked up 128 tackles, three sacks and an interception for the Eagles during the regular season. He and Zach Baun formed one of the NFL's best linebacker tandems, so Philadelphia may miss Dean if his injury is of the long-term variety.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nakobe Dean injury update: Eagles LB carted off, ruled out vs. Packers