Nadal vs Alcaraz LIVE! Six Kings Slam result, reaction and latest updates
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz both booked their places in the Six Kings Slam tennis final on Saturday night, teeing up the final instalment of Rafael Nadal’s great rivalry against Novak Djokovic.
Sinner beat Djokovic 6-2 6-7 (0) 6-4 in the first semi-final on Thursday evening, battling back after the veteran had looked to turn the tide following his relatively straightforward loss in the first set.
Nadal, meanwhile, lost 6-3 6-3 to compatriot Alcaraz a week after he announced his imminent retirement from the sport upon the culmination of next month’s Davis Cup finals in Malaga. While a routine victory for the younger man, Nadal was clearly the fan favourite.
The Spaniard and his great rival will meet for the 61st and final time in Saturday’s third-place play-off at the exhibition event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia before Sinner and Alcaraz renew their rivalry in the final, with the winner set to bank a record-breaking £4.5m.
Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz latest news
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to meet for final time in Riyadh
When is Djokovic vs Nadal?
When is Sinner vs Alcaraz?
Good bye!
22:48 , Jonathan Gorrie
Thanks for joining Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Six Kings Slam semi-finals!
Find our report and details on what’s to come on Saturday below.
22:35 , Jonathan Gorrie
Rafael Nadal will have one final battle with Novak Djokovic when they meet in the Six Kings Slam exhibition event on Saturday.
The Spaniard is retiring after next month's Davis Cup finals in Malaga, bringing the curtain down on an incredible career.
His rivalry with Djokovic has been one of the mainstays of the sport for the last 15 years and there will be one final meeting in Saudi Arabia as the pair will face off in the third-place match.
22:23 , Jonathan Gorrie
Tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will meet for the final time on Saturday.
The two will contest a third-place play-off at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after losing their respective semi-finals on Thursday.
Nadal, one of the most decorated and iconic players of all time, has announced his imminent retirement from the sport and will officially hang the racket up after the Davis Cup finals next month.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Nadal vs Alcaraz
22:03 , Jonathan Gorrie
The moment that clinched it!
21:59 , Jonathan Gorrie
Jannik Sinner will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the Six Kings Slam final in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
The Italian overcame Novak Djokovic in Thursday night’s semi-final, only days after he beat the veteran at the Shanghai Masters.
Alcaraz, meanwhile, beat Rafael Nadal in straight sets a week after the latter announced his imminent retirement from the sport.
Djokovic will meet Nadal for the last time in the third-place play-off on Saturday night.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Alcaraz 6-3 6-2 Nadal
21:55 , Jonathan Gorrie
And there we have it!
Ruthless from Alcaraz but the story is Nadal. Show brilliant moments from the veteran, who is applauded off the court.
Alcaraz 6-3 Nadal
21:52 , Jonathan Gorrie
There’s a roar for what looks like Nadal’s last stand as he hits a spinning backhand.
Alcaraz 6-3 Nadal
21:50 , Jonathan Gorrie
Alcaraz up to 5-3 now, meaning he’s just a game away from reaching Saturday’s final.
Alcaraz 6-3 Nadal
21:45 , Jonathan Gorrie
Alcaraz can’t be used to being the villain but, naturally, there’s a huge amount of support for Nadal.
He won the sixth game. Could it be his last stand?
Alcaraz 6-3 Nadal
21:43 , Jonathan Gorrie
Nadal responds! He’s 40 to love after a lovely sliced shot.
He’s. Still. Got. It.
Alcaraz 6-3 Nadal
21:40 , Jonathan Gorrie
4-1 Alcaraz now and he’s just two games away from teeing up a meeting with Sinner in Saturday’s final.
Alcaraz 6-3 Nadal
21:39 , Jonathan Gorrie
Alcaraz moves to 3-1 with a magnificent forehand down the line.
Alcaraz 6-3 Nadal
21:36 , Jonathan Gorrie
Alcaraz moves to 2-1 in the second set, despite being pegged back to 30-30.
Ruthless stuff.
Alcaraz 6-3 Nadal
21:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
Nadal comes back to win the second game of the second set.
He will not go down without a fight.
Alcaraz 6-3 Nadal
21:27 , Jonathan Gorrie
Alcaraz claims the first game of the second set after a solid hold.
Alcaraz 6-3 Nadal
21:20 , Jonathan Gorrie
And there we have it! Alcaraz claims the first set 6-3 but that doesn’t tell the whole story.
After a slow start, Nadal found form.
Nadal vs Alcaraz
21:15 , Jonathan Gorrie
Alcaraz with advantage point as he looks to take the first set.
Nadal vs Alcaraz
21:11 , Jonathan Gorrie
Alacaraz with a sharp forehand to move one game away from taking the first set! 5-3.
Nadal vs Alcaraz
21:06 , Jonathan Gorrie
Nadal responds by winning the seventh game. Really good from the veteran here.
Nadal vs Alcaraz
21:01 , Jonathan Gorrie
Alcaraz takes the sixth game to move to 4-2 after an excellent forehand.
Nadal vs Alcaraz
21:00 , Jonathan Gorrie
Nadal holds serve after a rusty start! What a response.
Nadal vs Alcaraz
20:52
Alcaraz claims the fourth game to move to 3-1. Nadal. however, appears to be going through the gears.
Nadal vs Alcaraz
20:45 , Jonathan Gorrie
Boom! Nadal takes the third game to love. He’s on the board!
Nadal vs Alcaraz
20:44 , Jonathan Gorrie
And Nadal gets his first point! He follows that up with a quick-fire second to build some momentum.
Nadal vs Alcaraz
20:43 , Jonathan Gorrie
Alcaraz up two games to love. Not one to be sentimental, it seems!
Nadal vs Alcaraz
20:41 , Jonathan Gorrie
Explosive power from Alcaraz sees him take the lead in the second game.
Nadal vs Alcaraz
20:41 , Jonathan Gorrie
Alcaraz wins the first game to love. Not the greatest of starts for Nadal...
Nadal vs Alcaraz
20:39 , Jonathan Gorrie
Alcaraz takes the first point with a fine forehand down the line after Nadal’s serve.
Nadal vs Alcaraz
20:36 , Jonathan Gorrie
Nadal to serve and we’re underway.
Nadal vs Alcaraz
20:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
Here we go!
Nadal vs Alcaraz
20:29 , Jonathan Gorrie
Nadal gets a huge reception as he appears as a professional for the last time outside of his native Spain.
Nadal vs Alcaraz
20:25
Here we go! Well, after some typically dramatic introductions of course.
Sinner 6-2 | Djokovic 7-6 | 6-4 Sinner
20:10 , Jonathan Gorrie
Sinner wins! He finishes with an ace.
What a game.
Sinner 6-2 Djokovic 7-6
20:09 , Jonathan Gorrie
Sinner is now closing in. He’s set to serve for the match as we await Nadal’s return...
Sinner 6-2 Djokovic 7-6
20:00 , Jonathan Gorrie
The supporters are on their feet after a thrilling rally, Djokovic wrongfooting tennis with a powerful looping shot.
It’s now 4-4 in the final set.
Sinner 6-2 Djokovic 7-6
19:53 , Jonathan Gorrie
Sinner wins the seventh set with some brilliant backhands.
Djokovic just couldn’t find a way through despite having break point.
Sinner 6-2 Djokovic 7-6
19:46 , Jonathan Gorrie
A backhand right from Sinner responds in emphatic fashion as Djokovic moved to break point.
Sinner 6-2 Djokovic 7-6
19:42 , Jonathan Gorrie
Djokovic has the advantage and takes the game! Sinner had four break points but couldn’t get over the line...
Sinner 6-2 Djokovic 7-6
19:37 , Jonathan Gorrie
Sinner now takes the advantage! Djokovic caught out
Sinner 6-2 Djokovic 7-6
19:36 , Jonathan Gorrie
Djokovic fires back! He hits a fine backhand himself to take the advantage in the fifth game of the third set.
Sinner 6-2 Djokovic 7-6
19:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
Early advantage for Sinner after a lovely backhand.
Sinner 6-2 Djokovic 7-6
19:30 , Jonathan Gorrie
Sinner levels the third set at 2-2.
Sinner 6-2 Djokovic 7-6
19:29 , Jonathan Gorrie
Djokovic leads the third set 2-1 as it stands.
Sinner is just starting to move through the gears, however.
Sinner 6-2 Djokovic 7-6
19:18 , Jonathan Gorrie
Sinner takes an early lead in the final set as he looks to restore momentum.
Djokovic vs Sinner
19:11 , Jonathan Gorrie
We’re into the third set!
Djokovic gets us underway.
Djokovic vs Sinner
19:09 , Jonathan Gorrie
Djokovic takes it to a third set! He won the tie break 7-0.
Appears to getting treatment on his shoulder, however.
Djokovic vs Sinner
19:05 , Jonathan Gorrie
(Sinner 6-2 Djokovic)
Djokovic three up at the tie break. Some response, this.
Djokovic vs Sinner
19:04 , Jonathan Gorrie
Djokovic hits a lovely forehand to take the advantage!
Djokovic vs Sinner
19:03
We are at a tie break!
Djokovic forces his way into it, 6-6 as the veteran looks to ensure there’s a third set.
Djokovic vs Sinner
18:54
The veteran Serbian roars back. Hope remains for Djokovic, though he’s certainly up against it.
Reminder, it’s the best of three sets.
Djokovic vs Sinner
18:50
Sinner is in fine fettle here. Djokovic loses the first game of the second set 5-4 and is hanging on here.
Djokovic vs Sinner
18:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
Jannik Sinner took the first set 6-2 as he looks for a place in Saturday’s final.
Rafa Nadal's funniest and most awkward press conferences
18:32 , Jonathan Gorrie
Rafael Nadal has announced he will retire from playing professional tennis at the end of the year and - aged 38 - will hang up his racket after next month’s Davis Cup.
But while he might miss the game he has enjoyed record-breaking success in, he may be glad to see the back of press conferences.
Nadal vs Alcaraz head-to-head record
18:25 , Jonathan Gorrie
Nadal wins: 2
Alcaraz wins: 1
Djokovic vs Sinner rematch in first semi-final
18:24 , Jonathan Gorrie
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are up first to fight for a place in Saturday’s final.
Welcome
16:03 , Jonathan Gorrie
Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Six Kings Slam semi-finals.
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz meet for the final time in Riyadh, after Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner square off again.
The action is set to get underway at 7.30pm BST.