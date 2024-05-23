N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3
Seattle
New York
Crawford ss
2
1
1
0
Volpe ss
3
2
2
0
Rodríguez cf
4
0
0
0
Soto rf
4
2
2
3
Garver dh
3
1
1
0
Judge cf
3
2
1
2
Raleigh c
4
1
1
3
Verdugo lf
4
1
1
2
Moore lf-3b
4
0
2
0
Stanton dh
4
0
0
0
France 1b
2
0
0
0
Rizzo 1b
4
0
1
0
Polanco 2b
4
0
0
0
Torres 2b
4
0
0
0
Haniger rf
4
0
1
0
Wells c
3
0
0
0
Urías 3b
2
0
0
0
Cabrera 3b
2
0
0
0
Raley ph-lf
2
0
0
0
Seattle
000
000
030
—
3
New York
202
001
02x
—
7
DP_Seattle 0, New York 2. LOB_Seattle 6, New York 3. 2B_Moore (9). HR_Raleigh (11), Judge (14), Soto 2 (13), Verdugo (6).
Seattle
Miller L,3-5
6
5
5
5
0
4
Snead
2-3
1
0
0
1
1
Bolton
1-3
0
0
0
1
1
Voth
1
1
2
2
1
1
New York
Cortes W,3-4
5
3
0
0
3
6
Kahnle
1
0
0
0
0
0
Tonkin
1
1-3
2
2
2
2
2
Weaver
1
2-3
1
1
1
0
3
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:43. A_40,224 (47,309).
The Associated Press