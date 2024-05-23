Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
Seattle

New York

Crawford ss

2

1

1

0

Volpe ss

3

2

2

0

Rodríguez cf

4

0

0

0

Soto rf

4

2

2

3

Garver dh

3

1

1

0

Judge cf

3

2

1

2

Raleigh c

4

1

1

3

Verdugo lf

4

1

1

2

Moore lf-3b

4

0

2

0

Stanton dh

4

0

0

0

France 1b

2

0

0

0

Rizzo 1b

4

0

1

0

Polanco 2b

4

0

0

0

Torres 2b

4

0

0

0

Haniger rf

4

0

1

0

Wells c

3

0

0

0

Urías 3b

2

0

0

0

Cabrera 3b

2

0

0

0

Raley ph-lf

2

0

0

0

Seattle

000

000

030

3

New York

202

001

02x

7

DP_Seattle 0, New York 2. LOB_Seattle 6, New York 3. 2B_Moore (9). HR_Raleigh (11), Judge (14), Soto 2 (13), Verdugo (6).

Seattle

Miller L,3-5

6

5

5

5

0

4

Snead

2-3

1

0

0

1

1

Bolton

1-3

0

0

0

1

1

Voth

1

1

2

2

1

1

New York

Cortes W,3-4

5

3

0

0

3

6

Kahnle

1

0

0

0

0

0

Tonkin

1

1-3

2

2

2

2

2

Weaver

1

2-3

1

1

1

0

3

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:43. A_40,224 (47,309).

The Associated Press

