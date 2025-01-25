Myles Turner available?

.

Jovan Buha on Myles Turner being available: ‘I have heard a little bit of chatter about that, about some uncertainty and not Lakers specific just kind of league chatter in terms of Turner. If he's available it would be more so because of Indiana and the contract situation and not as much about them because Indiana is not really a team that tanks or looks to sell off players but that could be an exception just based on his contract situation. If Myles Turner is available I think if you're the Lakers you have to go get him because he just fits perfectly next to AD on both sides of the floor. He spaces the floor and he's a rim protector. That would be the ideal even I'd say over Walker Kessler.’

BasketNews asked a few players from the Spurs and Pacers an identical question: Would they be open to playing against the European teams if the NBA expansion leads to regular season games? "I love it [the whole idea]. I think it would be dope," Myles Turner admitted. "I think there's such a big debate on where the best basketball is played, and I think that there's different styles here in Europe than there is in America." "I'll definitely be open to it. It's more competition. It's good for the brand. It's more viewership, and who knows what potential partnerships come out of that," he added. -via BasketNews / January 23, 2025

Tony East: Myles Turner on his internal clock in Paris: "I'll keep it a stack, I'm definitely tired. It comes with the territory. I've been doing this too long to come up with excuses... it's a mental battle. You get over here, get on the same clock, go back home, go to the West coast, do it all over again." -via Bluesky / January 22, 2025

NBA Communications: Other nominees … West: Devin Booker (PHX), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), James Harden, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac (LAC), Scoot Henderson (POR), Trey Murphy III (NOP) and Jamal Murray (DEN). East: LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams (CHA), Darius Garland (CLE), Damian Lillard (MIL), Onyeka Okongwu (ATL) and Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner (IND). -via Twitter / January 20, 2025

