Myers Park gets late goal to beat Weddington in battle of state soccer powers

Myers Park beat Weddington Thursday night in a battle of two of the state’s top teams, with the Mustangs getting the winning goal just before overtime to stay undefeated.

The Mustangs won 3-2 to improve to 5-0-1 for the season. The loss dropped Weddington (3-4-2) to under .500.

“That’s a mentality win,” Myers Park coach Bucky McCarley said. “When it comes down to it, mentality plays a huge role in outcomes and our boys’ mentality tonight was fantastic.”

The Mustangs got the winner with 1:45 to play when senior forward Beni Sibu shot the ball and junior forward Vlad Grigoryan met it with a slide to kick it to the back of the net.

It was a defensive battle throughout.

Just over a minute into the match, Grigoryan made a steal and scored. But after Grigoryan’s goal, both teams anchored down on defense and didn’t allow any other goals — or serious attempts — in the first half.

Seven minutes into the second half, Weddington scored off a long throw-in to tie the game. Myers Park had a goal wiped away on an offsides, but regained the lead with 9:50 to play.

Senior midfielder Gavin Trosch scored his fifth goal of the season, off a diving header, to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead.

Weddington tied the game, however, three minutes later after a long shot from junior midfielder Tyler Ridley.

That set up Myers Park’s final answer barely a minute later.

WHAT’S NEXT

Myers Park will come back to Union County on Monday to play Marvin Ridge. Weddington will take on Ardrey Kell at home on Tuesday.