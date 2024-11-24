These would have been the MVP winners if you could only receive the award once

There are many NBA players with multiple MVP awards, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who won six such accolades in his career, the most of any player ever. His lead there should be pretty safe, too, especially as LeBron James' career continues to wind down. James has four in his own right.

But what if NBA players could only win the award once in their careers, as is the case with, for example, writers and the Literature Nobel prize.

We went back in time and looked up the MVP vote through the years to find out.

Check out the results below.

1955-56: Bob Pettit

Mar 29, 1961; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; St. Louis Hawks forward Bob Pettit (9) in action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1961 playoffs at the L.A. Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports Network

Finished first in the MVP vote

1956-57: Bob Cousy

1962; FILE PHOTO; In a 1962 playoff game against Philadelphia, Tommy Heinsohn (15) is about to receive a pass from Bob Cousy, a fellow Holy Cross graduate. Mandatory Credit: Telegram & Gazette-USA TODAY NETWORK

Finished first in the MVP vote

1957-58: Bill Russell

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Finished first in the MVP vote

1958-59: Elgin Baylor

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Finished third in the MVP vote after Bob Pettit and Bill Russell

1959-60: Wilt Chamberlain

Unknown date; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain (13) shoots in front of San Diego Rockets forward Elvin Hayes (11) at the Forum. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Finished first in the MVP vote

1960-61: Oscar Robertson

Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; Milwaukee Bucks guard Oscar Robertson (1) against Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West (44). Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

Finished fifth in the MVP vote after Bill Russell, Bob Pettit, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain

1961-62: Jerry West

Unknown date; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard #44 Jerry West in action against the Cincinnati Royals. West is the Lakers all-time leading scorer with 25,192 points, was a 14-time All Star and has his image silhouetted on the NBA logo. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2004 Malcolm Emmons

Finished fifth in the MVP vote after Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor

1962-63: Red Kerr

Finished in the MVP vote sixth after Bill Russell, Elgin Baylor, Oscar Robertson, Bob Pettit and Jerry West

1963-64: Hal Greer or Gus Johnson

Unknown date; New York, NY, USA: FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers guard Hal Greer (15) in action as center Wilt Chamberlain (13) sets a pick against the New York Knicks. Greer was the first player to have his number retired by the 76ers. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Finished sixth in the MVP vote after Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Bob Pettit and Jerry West

1964-65: Sam Jones

Unknown date; USA: FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics guard Sam Jones (24) in action against Los Angeles Lakers forward Elgin Baylor (22). Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports Network

Finished fourth in the MVP vote after Bill Russell, Oscar Robertson and Jerry West

1965-66: Jerry Lucas

Unknown date, 1965; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Royals forward Jerry Lucas (16) in action during his rookie year against the Los Angeles Lakers at Cincinnati Gardens. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Finished fifth in the MVP vote after Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Oscar Robertson and Bill Russell

1966-67: Nate Thurmond

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Finished in the MVP vote second after Wilt Chamberlain

1967-68: Lenny Wilkens

Unknown date; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; St. Louis Hawks guard Lenny Wilkens (left) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Darrall Imhoff (14) at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Finished second in the MVP vote after Wilt Chamberlain

1968-69: Wes Unseld

Unknown date; Cincinnati, OH, USA: FILE PHOTO; Washington Bullets center Wes Unseld (41) in action against the Cincinnati Royals. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Finished first in the MVP vote

1969-70: Willis Reed

Feb 1971; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Knicks center Willis Reed (19). Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

Finished first in the MVP vote

1970-71: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Dec 1970; USA; FILE PHOTO; Milwaukee Bucks center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) against Los Angeles Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain (13). Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

Finished first in the MVP vote

1971-72: John Havlicek

Unknown date; New York, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward John Havlicek (17) in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Finished fourth in the MVP vote after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain

1972-73: Dave Cowens

Nov. 3, 1973; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks center Walt Bellamy (8) defends Boston Celtics center Dave Cowens (18) during the 1973-74 season at The Omni. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Finished first in the MVP vote

1973-74: Bob McAdoo

Buffalo Braves guard (11) Bob McAdoo in action against the Boston Celtics during the 1975 season at the Boston Garden. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Finished second in the MVP vote after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1974-75: Elvin Hayes

Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Bullets forward Elvin Hayes (11) against Atlanta Hawks center Tom McMillen (54). Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

Finished third in the MVP vote after Bob McAdoo and Dave Cowens

1975-76: Rick Barry

March 10, 1973; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Golden State Warriors forward Rick Barry (24) in action against the Atlanta Hawks at The Omni. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Finished fourth in the MVP vote after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob McAdoo and Dave Cowens

1976-77: Bill Walton

LANDOVER, MD - CIRCA 1978: Bill Walton #32 of the Portland Trailblazers in action against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1978 at the Capital Center in Landover, Maryland. Walton played for the Trailblazers from 1974 - 79. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Finished second in the MVP vote after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1977-78: George Gervin

Jan 27, 1979; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Antonio Spurs forward #44 GEORGE GERVIN in action against the Atlanta Hawks #24 ARMOND HILL at the Omni. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Malcolm Emmons

Finished second in the MVP vote after Bill Walton

1978-79: Moses Malone

BUFFALO, NY - MARCH 7: Center Moses Malone #21 of the Houston Rockets looks to the basket as forward John Shumate #34 of the Buffalo Braves defends during a National Basketball Association game at the Memorial Auditorium on March 7, 1977 in Buffalo, New York. The Rockets defeated the Braves 128-107. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Finished first in the MVP vote

1979-80: Julius Erving

USA: FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers forward Julius Erving in action against the Washington Bullets. Erving was an 11-year NBA All Star, a five-time American Basketball Association all-star, was one of only three players to score more than 30,000 points and had his jersey retired by both the New Jersey Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Finished second in the MVP vote after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1980-81: Larry Bird

BOSTON - 1982: Larry Bird #33 of the Bosotn Celtics looks to make a move against Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks during an NBA game played in 1982 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1982 NBAE (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

Finished second in the MVP vote after Julius Erving

1981-82: Robert Parish

Feb 13, 1987; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics center Robert Parish (00) against the Portland Trailblazers at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Finished fourth in the MVP vote after Moses Malone, Larry Bird and Julius Erving

1982-83: Magic Johnson

Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons

Finished third in the MVP vote after Moses Malone and Larry Bird

1983-84: Bernard King

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

Finished second in the MVP vote after Larry Bird

1984-85: Terry Cummings

Finished fifth in the MVP vote after Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Moses Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1985-86: Dominique Wilkins

Feb 10, 1987; Seattle, WA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins (21) in action against the Seattle Supersonics at the Center Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Finished second in the MVP vote after Larry Bird

1986-87: Michael Jordan

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 21: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles against the Sacramento Kings on March 21, 1987 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California. The Chicago Bulls defeated the Sacramento Kings 112-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1987 NBAE (Photos by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Finished second in the MVP vote after Magic Johnson

1987-88: Charles Barkley

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Finished fourth in the MVP vote after Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson

1988-89: Karl Malone

Mar 6, 1990; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone (32) is defended by Orlando Magic forward Mark Acres (42) at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Finished third in the MVP vote after Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan

1989-90: Patrick Ewing

Finished fifth in the MVP vote after Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan and Karl Malone

1990-91: David Robinson

Finished third in the MVP vote after Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson

1991-92: Clyde Drexler

Apr 7, 1992; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Portland Trail Blazers guard Clyde Drexler (22) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Finished second in the MVP vote after Michael Jordan

1992-93: Hakeem Olajuwon

Unknown Date; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Houston Rockets center #34 HAKEEM OLAJUWON in action against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena during the 1993-94 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Finished second in the MVP vote after Charles Barkley

1993-94: Scottie Pippen

Finished third in the MVP vote after Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson

1994-95: Shaquille O'Neal

May 14, 1995; Chicago, IL, USA; Orlando Magic center Shaquille O'Neal (32) shoots a free throw against the Chicago Bulls during the 1995 playoffs at Chicago Stadium. The Bulls beat the Magic 106-95. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Finished second in the MVP vote after David Robinson

1995-96: Anfernee Hardaway

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Finished third in the MVP vote after Michael Jordan and David Robinson

1996-97: Grant Hill

AUBURN HILLS, UNITED STATES: Grant Hill of the Detroit Pistons dunks the ball for two points in the fourth quarter of the 13 April game against the Chicago Bulls at the Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Hill recorded his NBA-leading 12th triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as the Pistons beat the Bulls 108-91. AFP PHOTO/Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Finished third in the MVP vote after Karl Malone and Michael Jordan

1997-98: Gary Payton

Photo by DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images

Finished third in the MVP vote after Michael Jordan and Karl Malone

1998-99: Alonzo Mourning

Alonzo Mourning (R) of the Miami Heat drives past Larry Johnson of the New York Knicks to score in first half action 16 May 1999 during game five of their first round NBA playoff game at the Miami Arena. The best-of-five series is tied at 2-2. AFP PHOTO/Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo by Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Finished second in the MVP vote after Karl Malone

1999-00: Kevin Garnett

MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES: San Antonio Spurs' Malik Rose (R) knocks the ball away from Minnesota Timberwolves' Kevin Garnett as he Garnett to the basket in the third quarter 27 February 2000 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Wolves won 102-98. AFP PHOTO/Craig LASSIG (Photo credit should read CRAIG LASSIG/AFP via Getty Images)

Finished second in the MVP vote after Shaquille O'Neal

2000-01: Allen Iverson

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Allen Iverson (L) of the Philadelphia 76ers and Kobe Bryant (R) of the Los Angeles Lakers (R) exchange words at the end of game two of the NBA Finals 08 June 2001 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Lakers won 98-89 to tie the seven-game series 1-1. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Finished first in the MVP vote

2001-02: Tim Duncan

LOS ANGELES - MAY 7: Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs looks to pass against Samaki Walker #52 of the Los Angeles Lakers during game two of the Western Conference Semifinals at the 2002 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on May 7, 2002. The Spurs won 88-85. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Finished first in the MVP vote

2002-03: Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 18: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks against Yao Ming #11 of the Houston Rockets during the NBA game at Staples Center on February 18, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers won 106-99 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Finished third in the MVP vote after Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett

2003-04: Jermaine O'Neal

AUBURN HILLS, MI - JUNE 1: Jermaine O'Neal #7 of the Indiana Pacers and Ben Wallace #3 of the Detroit Pistons go after a loose ball in Game six of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2004 NBA Playoffs at The Palace of Auburn Hills on June 1, 2004 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Finished third in the MVP vote after Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan

2004-05: Steve Nash

SAN ANTONIO - MAY 30: Steve Nash #13 of the Phoenix Suns goes to the basket over Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs in Game four of the Western Conference Finals during the 2005 NBA Playoffs on May 30, 2005 at SBC Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Finished first in the MVP vote

2005-06: LeBron James

CLEVELAND - MAY 15: Ben Wallace #36 of the Detroit Pistons defends against LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2006 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 15, 2006 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 74-72. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Finished second in the MVP vote after Steve Nash

2006-07: Dirk Nowitzki

DALLAS - MAY 1: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks gets called for a foul as he goes up for a basket off a rebound against Mickael Pietrus #2 of the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter of Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2007 NBA Playoffs on May 1, 2007 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Finished first in the MVP vote

2007-08: Chris Paul

NEW ORLEANS - MAY 03: Chris Paul #3 of the New Orleans Hornets makes a shot over Fabricio Oberto #7 of the San Antonio Spurs in Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2008 NBA Playoffs at The New Orleans Arena on May 3, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Finished second in the MVP vote after Kobe Bryant

2008-09: Dwyane Wade

Finished third in the MVP vote after LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

2009-10: Kevin Durant

Mar 31, 2010; Boston, MA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after a play against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at the TD Banknorth Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Finished second in the MVP vote after LeBron James

2010-11: Derrick Rose

April 10, 2011; Orlando FL, USA; Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose (1) passes the ball during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. The Bulls defeated the Magic, 102-99. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Finished first in the MVP vote

2011-12: Tony Parker

May 17, 2012; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9) shoots during the second half in game two of the Western Conference semifinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at the AT&T Center. 105-88. The Spurs won Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Finished fifth in the MVP vote after LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Kobe Bryant

2012-13: Carmelo Anthony

Apr 23, 2013; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) is fouled by Boston Celtics center Kevin Garnett (5) in front of forward Paul Pierce (34) and guard Avery Bradley (0) and Knicks center Tyson Chandler (6) during the second quarter of game two of the first round of the 2013 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Finished third in the MVP vote after LeBron James and Kevin Durant

2013-14: Blake Griffin

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Finished third in the MVP vote after Kevin Durant and LeBron James

2014-15: Stephen Curry

Jun 14, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball up court against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter in game five of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Finished first in the MVP vote

2015-16: Kawhi Leonard

Apr 30, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12, right) in game one of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Finished second in the MVP vote after Stephen Curry

2016-17: Russell Westbrook

Apr 7, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) against Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Ulis (8) at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Finished first in the MVP vote

2017-18: James Harden

Apr 25, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the second half in game five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Finished first in the MVP vote

2018-19: Giannis Antetokounmpo

May 23, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball past Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the third quarter in game five of the Eastern conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Finished first in the MVP vote

2019-20: Luka Doncic

DALLAS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 24: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 24, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Finished fourth in the MVP vote after Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and James Harden

2020-21: Nikola Jokic

Jun 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends in the third quarter during game four in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Finished first in the MVP vote

2021-22: Joel Embiid

Apr 20, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reaches for a loose ball as Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) looks on during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Finished second in the MVP vote after Nikola Jokic

2022-23: Jayson Tatum

Nov 4, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to drive past Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Finished fourth in the MVP vote after Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo

2023-24: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nov 1, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball up court during the second quarter at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Murphy-Imagn Images

Finished second in the MVP vote after Nikola Jokic

