MVP rankings: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, more

Welcome to the first edition of our 2023-24 MVP rankings. The season is just about 15 games old for every team so we have a solid enough sample size to start making some proclamations and educated guesses at this point.

Who will come in first?

The player who won Finals MVP and is a reigning champion? Or the fellow center who took league MVP honors in 2022-23? And what about the Canadian ball-handler who’s in otherworldy form right now?

Find that and much more out below as we present our 2023-24 MVP rankings.

Note: The Form Rating stat we used below is derived from our own Global Rating metric and basically ranks players based on their form over the previous 15 days. More on that here.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023-24 stats: 29.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.8 apg, 0.8 spg, 43.7 3PT%

Form rating: 15.55 (59th overall)

If the Golden State Warriors weren’t in a huge rut right now, two-time league MVP Stephen Curry would certainly rank higher on this list because his play remains excellent. Curry ranks seventh right now in VORP and sixth in BPM while averaging nearly 30 points per night but his Warriors are struggling of late, losing seven of their last eight games. Of course, Curry missed two of those matchups due to injury while Draymond Green has been suspended, so there’s a chance Golden State turns things around and Curry becomes a more serious MVP contender.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

2023-24 stats: 25.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 6.7 apg, 1.5 spg, 57.8 FG%

Form rating: 30.54 (5th overall)

So far in 2023-24, four-time league MVP LeBron James is absolutely kicking Father Time’s behind, putting up huge numbers on a nightly basis in an extremely efficient manner (his 66.9 true shooting percentage is the highest mark of James’ illustrious career). Will James be efficient with his jumper all season? Considering he’s shooting 41.4 percent from three, a career-best mark, it’s a good question. Regardless, it’s insane what James has been doing thus far in his age-39 season, posting an unprecedented level of production for a player with his age and mileage. Oh, one more thing: James ranks Top 5 in VORP and BPM so far in 2023-24. Crazy.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023-24 stats: 31.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.2 bpg, 52.2 3PT%

Form rating: 31.69 (3rd overall)

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has gotten off to an absolutely torrid start to his 2023-24 season, converting a boiling (and league-leading) 52.2 percent of his triples while leading the Suns to a 9-6 record and the fifth seed in the West right now, even with teammate Devin Booker missing a lot of time and Bradley Beal yet to see a regular-season minute for Phoenix. The advanced metrics also value Durant’s production as he sits ninth overall in VORP and 11th in BPM. Durant’s most recent outing came against the team he won two titles with, Golden State, a matchup that saw the Slim Reaper go off for 32 points on 14 field-goal attempts to go with eight rebounds and two blocks. Durant’s 31.4 points nightly rank second in the NBA and if he keeps that up, he’ll be among the top MVP candidates for 2023-24.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

2023-24 stats: 25.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 12.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 46.2 3PT%

Form rating: 25.65 (16th overall)

The league leader in nightly assists, Tyrese Haliburton got a pretty great endorsement as far as being in the MVP conversation from an NBA legend this week:

Haliburton in that convo. What convo? Yeah… that convo 💯 🔥 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) November 22, 2023

There’s not much more we have to say beyond that. Haliburton has been the best playmaker in the NBA this season, leading an Indiana Pacers offense that ranks first in offensive rating at 122.7 points scored per 100 possessions. That would be the best offensive rating in NBA history by a wide margin, mind you. Haliburton also ranks fifth so far in VORP and third in both BPM and WS/48. His lack of defense and the Pacers’ win-loss record could come into play if Haliburton does come close to winning MVP at year’s end but even so, it’s crazy that the 23-year-old is already making this strong of a case for the prestigious award.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2023-24 stats: 26.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.7 apg, 0.8 spg, 40.7 3PT%

Form rating: 24.30 (18th overall)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey sits 16th in BPM and 13th in WS/48 – All-NBA-level marks but not quite on that MVP tier. But media narratives are a thing and the fact that Maxey has played at such a high level following the departure of James Harden, helping lead Philadelphia to a 10-5 record and the No. 5 spot in the East, will give him a boost in these award discussions. Plus, 26/4/4 with nearly 41 percent shooting from three is nothing to scoff at, even in today’s NBA in which 49 players are averaging at least 20 points.

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023-24 stats: 26.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.4 spg, 46.7 FG%

Form rating: 23.23 (22nd overall)

If we’re going to bring up Maxey’s advanced stats with regard to his potential MVP status, we’re going to have to do the same with fifth-year guard Anthony Edwards, who, granted, is playing the best basketball of his career. The former No. 1 overall pick is putting up 26/5/5 on good efficiency (38.9 percent from three, a career-high mark). More importantly, Edwards has been the best player on a Minnesota Timberwolves team that’s currently smashing expectations, sitting first in the West with an 11-3 record and ranking third in the NBA in net rating (+6.8). He’s a tough shot-maker, an explosive finisher around the basket and overall, a throwback 2-guard, replete with toughness and a willingness to take the biggest shot of any given game. So who cares if he does rank 60th in WS/48, 30th in BPM and 24th in VORP? We can assure you the Timberwolves front office and coaching staff do not.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

2023-24 stats: 27.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.1 spg, 50.2 FG%

Form rating: 26.31 (13th overall)

One of the players who had a lot of MVP hype heading into 2023-24 was Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum and so far, he has not disappointed. Tatum is putting up career-best marks in BPM and WS/48 so far (his league-wide ranks in those stats say All-NBA more than MVP, for the record) as well as in nightly rebounds. The Celtics also look like the best team in the league to this point, ranking first overall in net rating, outscoring opponents by a dominant 10.2 points per 100 possessions on a nightly basis. Of course, beyond winning MVP, Celtics fans want to see Boston get over that final hurdle and finally win a championship in the Tatum era, something the team was close to doing in 2021-22. With Tatum at this level, it looks like this year could be the season it finally happens.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

2023-24 stats: 29.6 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 4.6 apg, 1.1 bpg, 60.1 FG%

Form rating: 33.45 (2nd overall)

Another season, another instance of two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo putting up astronomical numbers for the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo’s 60.1 field-goal percentage is the highest mark of his career while he’s also averaging the third-highest nightly points per game average of his time in the NBA. And he’s doing all of that while being one of the most impactful defenders and rebounders in the NBA. Antetokounmpo getting past voter fatigue and actually winning a third MVP award is going to come down to the Bucks dominating the regular season at a higher rate than they have been so far, however. Milwaukee ranks merely 12th in net rating so far (+2.5) in 2023-24, so we’re off to a bad start in that regard. Still, Antetokounmpo will have a case for the MVP award as long as he continues playing at this level, which we fully expect him to do.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

2023-24 stats: 30.5 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 8.1 apg, 1.2 spg, 49.1 FG%

Form rating: 27.38 (10th overall)

Ranking third in the NBA in scoring and seventh in assists, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic continues to do what he’s done since getting to the NBA, and that’s put up insane numbers. It’s felt over recent years, however, that Doncic hasn’t gotten closer to actually winning MVP due to Dallas’ team struggles. This season, that unfortunately hasn’t really changed. Sure, the Mavericks are 10-5 but their schedule has been pretty light so far. Plus, the team ranks just 14th in net rating at +2.0. If that improves and the Mavericks start to look like championship contenders, Doncic’s MVP case will likewise improve, as his individual numbers remain unfathomably good.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

2023-24 stats: 30.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 6.3 apg, 2.4 spg, 53.8 FG%

Form rating: 39.01 (1st overall)

The player who’s currently in the best form in the NBA over the last 15 days, according to Form Rating, is Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and a quick peek at his numbers easily tells us why. Most recently, the Canadian guard went off for 40 points, five rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and three blocks in a 116-102 Thunder win over the Chicago Bulls. Gilgeous-Alexander now sits second in the NBA in WS/48, second in BPM and second in VORP, astronomical marks for a player asked to do so much on offense and always against opponents’ best defenders, at that. Oh, and he also leads the league in steals right now, too, so he’s even an extremely disruptive defender. That Los Angeles Clippers trade continues to age worse and worse, though who could have predicted Gilgeous-Alexander would blossom into a legitimate MVP-level guard like this?

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2023-24 stats: 31.9 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 6.1 apg, 1.8 bpg, 49.7 FG%

Form rating: 29.45 (6th overall)

His playing style might not make him a fan favorite but there’s no doubt reigning league MVP Joel Embiid remains one of the very best players in the NBA. Embiid ranks first in the league in nightly scoring, sixth in nightly rebounds and 11th in blocks per game. Meanwhile, Philadelphia looks as potent as it ever has in the Embiid era, boasting a +6.7 net rating, the No. 4 mark in the NBA. What’s more, Embiid ranks Top 4 in WS/48, VORP and BPM so like it or not, his style of play – foul-baiting and all – is extremely effective. Embiid will be among the top MVP candidates for 2023-24 if he keeps this up, which he very well should.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2023-24 stats: 27.5 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 8.9 apg, 1.1 spg, 57.9 FG%

Form rating: 25.49 (17th overall)

It’s kind of wild to consider that reining Finals MVP Nikola Jokic has almost been sleepwalking through this season so far – hard to blame him after all the well-earned championship celebratory partying he did this summer – and yet he’s still 11th in the NBA in scoring, first in rebounds and fourth in assists while leading the Denver Nuggets to a 10-5 record with a +5.3 net rating, the No. 5 mark in the NBA. And Jokic is carrying an even bigger load than normal with the absence of star teammate Jamal Murray, who’s missed most of this season due to injury. It won’t come as a surprise to anyone that Jokic ranks first across the board in the major advanced stats – VORP, WS/48 and BPM – something he’s done consistently since hitting his prime. Might voter fatigue factor in again with a potential Jokic MVP case? We hope not, because it’s clear he’s still currently the best basketball player on the planet.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype