How much was TCU paid to be in EA Sports College Football 25? The figure may surprise you

EA Sports College Football 25 will be released on July 19 and will be the first installment of the franchise since NCAA Football 14 was released in 2014. How much did Electronic Arts pay for colleges to appear in the series relaunch?

According to a report from Cllct, a sports memorabilia website, colleges were paid on a tiered system with four tiers based on where teams finished in the AP Poll over the last ten years.

Teams that finished the season in the AP Top 25 were awarded one point and then separated into tiers. Tier one teams finished in the top 25 between six and 10 times, tier two teams between two and five times, tier three teams one time and tier four teams made no top 25 finishes.

How much did TCU make?

TCU has had four AP Top 25 finishes in the last ten years which put them in the second tier— which earned them $59,925.09.

Tier one schools earn $99,875.16, tier three schools $39,950.06 and tier four schools $9,987.52.

What about other Texas schools?

No Texas schools are in Tier one. Texas, Baylor, Texas A&M and the University of Houston are also tier-two schools. SMU is a tier-three school and Texas Tech, Rice, UTSA, North Texas and Texas State are tier-four schools.