After 'much harder' camp, Jets' Aaron Rodgers has no preference whether he plays in preseason finale

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Maybe Aaron Rodgers will play. Maybe he won't.

The New York Jets quarterback still isn't quite sure if he'll suit up for the preseason finale against the Giants on Saturday night. And Rodgers won't campaign to coach Robert Saleh one way or the other.

“I don't really have a preference,” Rodgers said Tuesday after getting a veteran rest day along with several other projected starters.

Rodgers is expected to participate in the Jets’ joint practice with the Giants on Wednesday. And if he doesn’t play in the game, the practice session would serve as the final dress rehearsal before the regular-season opener at San Francisco on Sept. 9.

“Whether or not we play Saturday, who knows?” Rodgers said. “If Saleh wants us to, then we will. I don’t know what he told you guys, but we haven’t been told anything yet.”

Saleh said Monday the coaches would discuss how they'd handle playing time for Rodgers and the starters after the joint practice.

“Most of these practices have been pretty (first-team) heavy,” Rodgers said. “You know, we took a ton of the reps against Washington and then against Carolina. I assume it’s going to be a lot of reps, probably situational stuff, probably a third-down period, probably some sort of red zone period, some sort of two- minute period. So there’s good opportunities.”

The 40-year-old Rodgers, entering his 20th NFL season, credited Saleh's game plan for this summer.

“I would say the camp is much harder this year and maybe the hardest in the last seven or eight of my career,” Rodgers said. “I knew that. I had a little insight coming into camp that that’s what Robert wanted to do. So I think it’s been good for us.”

Rodgers said the coach told him the starters have taken about 300 more snaps in practice this year than they did at this time a year ago.

“And it feels like it, but it’s good,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s going to allow us to maybe be a little more ready. And we’ve been fortunate with injuries. We haven’t had a ton of injuries so far. So, I like it. It’s been great. He talked to the older guys and not a lot of complaints from any of those guys. Young guys don’t know any better. So it’s been good.”

Rodgers' next snap in a game — preseason or regular season — will be his first since he tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into the season opener against Buffalo last year. He has looked good all summer, showing no physical signs of the injury.

“I feel good about where I'm at with my body and what I've kind of put together,” he said. "I feel like I've done things throughout camp, as far as rollouts, rolling out and pulling up, getting out of the pocket and making plays, throwing back across my body, pump-faking and actually extending plays and getting some yards. So I feel like I've done a lot.

“I haven't taken a hit. That's kind of the main thing, thankfully. I respect and appreciate my defense for that. ... We’ll see if we can get through tomorrow without getting drilled."

But Rodgers also knows that's yet one more mental — and physical — hurdle to overcome.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve played in the preseason or you’re in your 10th year or 20th year, it always helps once you kind of get that first shot out of the way,” Rodgers said. "It doesn’t have to be in the preseason. ... It’s going to be the first time you get kind of rocked and then it feels like, ‘OK, I’m good.’

“You’re not really going to get rocked in the preseason because even if we play a series or two, it’s not like there’s going to be plays where I’m holding onto the football for a long time or anything. So, it’s probably more risk of getting rocked in a practice.”

