How much does Heisman Trophy weigh? What to know about college football's iconic hardware

Perhaps the most recognizable hardware in sports is the Heisman Memorial Trophy, given to the most outstanding college football player each season.

The bronze trophy, made through the "lost wax process," depicts a player carrying a football in his left hand and extending his right arm to ward off defenders via the stiff arm.

New York City’s Downtown Athletic Club, which presented the Heisman Trophy for 66 years, commissioned Frank Eliscu to create the trophy and used New York University running back Ed Smith as his model.

The lost wax process is essentially taking a duplicate sculpture, in this case, a bronze one, and pouring liquefied materials over the model.

How much does the Heisman Trophy weigh?

The completed trophy weighs 45 pounds and is 14 inches long, 13 inches high, and 6 inches wide. Since 2005, MTM Recognition, a Del City, Oklahoma company, has produced the Heisman and ships the trophy to New York before the ceremony. A generic nameplate goes along with the trophy and is replaced after the winner is announced and before the news conference later that night.

Two Heisman Trophies are given out: one goes to the player and another to the player's school.

How to watch the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony

The 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 14. It can be streamed on ESPN+.

Who are the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists?

This year's Heisman finalists are as follows:

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel

Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

Miami QB Cam Ward

