MrBeast teams up with Tom Brady, Noah Lyles, Bryce Harper, Bryson DeChambeau, Cristiano Ronaldo in latest video

The athletes took on regular people in various competitions with $100,000 (and in one case $1M) on the line.

MrBeast, the highly popular YouTuber, released his latest video on Saturday and it's a collaboration with some of the world's top athletes taking on regular people in various competitions.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, two-time U.S. Open golf champion Bryson DeChambeau, and soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo all take part.

Each contestant could take home $100,000 if they won their event. If they lost, the money would go to a charity of the athlete's choice.

The Ronaldo competition had a bigger prize to it: $1 million if his opponent won.

Here's the full event listing, which saw a few of them end up closer than you might assume.