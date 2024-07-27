Mr. France: Fans pack stadium for Victor Wembanyama's Olympic debut

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — The Olympic career of Victor Wembanyama has officially begun.

The 7-foot-4 French phenom won the tipoff against Brazil's Bruno Caboclo on Saturday, marking his Olympic debut.

The anticipation for Wembanyama could be seen throughout Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille well before France's opening game of the tournament. Fans lined up on the rail of the catwalk, jockeying for positions to snap photos of the 20-year-old star of the host country's Olympic delegation.

He didn't waste time providing highlights: about an hour before tipoff, he casually swished a half-court shot as he was beginning his warmups. And a pair of dunks late in the first half — one of them punctuated by a scream from the NBA's rookie of the year for the San Antonio Spurs — drew more roars and more swaying of French flags.

The buzz was high for a fan base trying to get a glimpse of Wembanyama. He and his teammates skipped the opening ceremony on Friday night in Paris, opting to stay in Lille to rest for their opener against Brazil. The city is located near the Belgium border.

When he finally took the floor to begin his pregame shooting routine, “Wemby” was met by a rolling thunder of cheers and mobile phone cameras. When he dribbled to the far end of the court to take a few shots, fans counted each of his first 10 made shots as blue, white and red flags waved from the stands.

___

The Associated Press