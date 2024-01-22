Mozambique vs Ghana LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Mozambique vs Ghana LIVE!

Ghana will be out to ensure history doesn't repeat itself tonight when they close their group-stage campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The pressure is on the Black Stars, who have picked up just a single point from their opening two games.

A defeat in Abidjan will send them home from AFCON in humiliating fashion for the second tournament in a row, after minnows Comoros dumped them out two years ago. Just like that night, the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew are expected to live up to expectations and deliver them qualification for the last-16 with a win here.

Mozambique were comfortably brushed aside by Cape Verde last time out having been cruelly denied an historic first-ever AFCON win against Egypt. They can still qualify themselves while Egypt and Cape Verde face off at the same time for what could be a thrilling climax to Group B. Follow Mozambique vs Ghana LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Mozambique vs Ghana updates

How to watch: Sky Sports

GOAL! Jordan Ayew nets early Ghana penalty

LIVE! Cape Verde and Egypt level in other Group B game

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 65 mins

21:26 , Marc Mayo

Superb ball to pick out Guima on the left flank and he sizzles a cross towards the six-yard box, which Mohammed Salisu is first to.

It's a sore one for the Ghana man too, as the attacker arrives late and clips his heel.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 63 mins

21:24 , Marc Mayo

Another booking, another suspension coming up for Ghana. This time it's centre-back Alexander Djiku.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 62 mins

21:23 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Richard Ofori comes to claim a corner and flaps at it, popping the ball up for Nene to head at the empty net... but it goes wide!

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 61 mins

21:22 , Marc Mayo

Change in attack for Mozambique as Witi is replaced by Gildo Vilanculos.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 59 mins

21:20 , Marc Mayo

A couple of moments in attack for Ghana but nothing threatening and Iddrisu Baba picks up a yellow card for felling his runner on the break.

That's his second yellow card and a one-game ban at the Cup of Nations.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 55 mins

21:16 , Marc Mayo

Alfons Amade next to hit the target after the Ghana keeper softly punches a corner clear, before gathering the header back towards the goal with ease.

Egypt equalise!

21:13 , Marc Mayo

In the other Group B game, Egypt pull level with Cape Verde via Trezeguet.

They're one goal away from leapfrogging Ghana into second place.

INSTANT impact from Trezeguet! 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/UbKaG10KN4 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 22, 2024

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 50 mins

21:12 , Marc Mayo

Save almost spurned by Richard Ofori after Bruno Langa is played in by Lau King.

Mozambique are on the front foot...

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 49 mins

21:10 , Marc Mayo

Andre Ayew booked!

While shielding the ball, a loose hand caught Guima in the face. Perhaps a bit harsh, that.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 47 mins

21:09 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Bright start by the Mambas, they breach the Ghana box but Guima is well held up and the goalkeeper punches clear a quick cross.

It comes back in though and Lau King heads just wide!

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | Kick-off!

21:07 , Marc Mayo

Andre Ayew off the bench for Ghana at the break, for his 37th AFCON appearance - a new record!

Joseph Paintsil, who won the penalty but did little else, is replaced.

Group B situation at the break

21:01

Cape Verde, as already known, will top the group and even look good for a 100 per cent record.

Ghana sit on four points as things stand in second, before Egypt on two points in third and Mozambique on one point in fourth.

The goal difference is incredibly tight between Ghana and Egypt, were Ghana to concede here. There is a chance a point would still secure them second place but it's too early to say.

"This is REMARKABLE! The Blue Sharks have done it again! 🇨🇻



Benchimol gives Cape Verde the lead! 💥 pic.twitter.com/SH9Nuyeq12 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 22, 2024

Mozambique showing promise

20:58 , Marc Mayo

With Egypt losing, a point would actually elevate Mozambique to third place to give them an outside shot at reaching the last-16.

They have worked the ball nicely and kept Ghana's breaks quiet - but a serious lack of shots (they've had one) is why they're behind.

Ghana walking a tightrope

20:54 , Marc Mayo

A welcome lead for the Black Stars but they have shown very little appetite for grabbing a second.

Sit deep and counter has been the plan and, while their defending has been resolute, there is next to nothing happening at the other end.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | Half-time!

20:51 , Marc Mayo

Jordan Ayew's penalty has Ghana ahead at the break.

The result would certainly be good enough but the performance has been very tepid from the Black Stars.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 45+2 mins

20:48 , Marc Mayo

Cape Verde lead Egypt!

Great news for Ghana, who would therefore take second place in Group B with a win.

It also means Ivory Coast's hopes of grabbing a third-place slot in the knockouts have improved...

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 45 mins

20:46 , Marc Mayo

The board goes up for four added minutes.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 42 mins

20:43 , Marc Mayo

Technically that might count as Mozambique's first attempt at goal, Witi fires a very optimistic effort over the bar from 25 yards out.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 40 mins

20:40 , Marc Mayo

Slick pass from Mohammed Kudus in behind sends Antonio Semenyo into the Mozambique box but great work by Reinildo Mandava - of Atletico Madrid, remember - ushers him away before winning a foul.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 37 mins

20:38 , Marc Mayo

Majeed Ashimeru is forced off for the second game in a row, with the midfielder taken away on a stretcher as Iddrisu Baba comes on for Ghana.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 34 mins

20:35 , Marc Mayo

Another fine run by left-back Bruno Langa into the Ghana box, another cross cleared.

It's a little bit precarious from the Black Stars at the moment, they haven't threatened a second goal at all.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 33 mins

20:34 , Marc Mayo

Mozambique boss Chiquinho Conde giving some stern instructions to star midfielder Guima before the restart.

It might be along the lines of "just hit it" with the Mambas perhaps overplaying it from good moments around the box.

We're back underway.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 31 mins

20:32 , Marc Mayo

Geny Catamo booked for arriving second to a 50/50 and taking out his man.

Time for a cooling break.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 30 mins

20:31 , Marc Mayo

More good work by the Mambas but still no shot on goal, Bruno Langa bursts into the box before Guima pops up - he's been very busy in midfield for Mozambique.

But the final ball into the box is dealt with.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 28 mins

20:29 , Marc Mayo

Majeed Ashimeru takes the first booking of the game for felling Geny Catamo on a break for Mozambique.

Decent ball into the box after the free-kick, Denis Odoi hoofs clear.

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 24 mins

20:25 , Marc Mayo

The Black Stars are happy to sit back in the face of Mozambique holding most of the possession.

The Mambas yet to fire off a shot with Ghana's counter-attacks looking the most threatening route to goal.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 21 mins

20:22 , Marc Mayo

Meanwhile, it's goalless in the other Group B game between Cape Verde and Egypt, which suits Ghana.

Highlights: Jordan Ayew nets penalty for Ghana

20:20 , Marc Mayo

Not the slickest of run-ups but a calm finish nonetheless.

"Calm and collected!" 💆‍♂️



Jordan Ayew scores his 20th goal for Ghana! 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/1kHxEC9lQp — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 22, 2024

Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | 17 mins

20:18 , Marc Mayo

Ghana with the early advantage and this result will surely be enough to send them into the last-16.

But, it is very early still and their fans may not feel settled until the extend this lead.

Let's see how attack-minded they are from here on in.

GGGOOOAALLL!! Mozambique 0-1 Ghana | J. Ayew, 15'

20:16 , Marc Mayo

Big moment for the Black Stars.

Jordan Ayew from the penalty spot... he rolls it home!

Mozambique 0-0 Ghana | 14 mins

20:15 , Marc Mayo

VAR has a little look at that foul, perhaps Nanani is unlucky and the contact isn't huge but he clumsily takes out his man.

Jordan Ayew has the ball...

Penalty to Ghana!

20:14 , Marc Mayo

As clear as day! Joseph Paintsil beats his man and is clearly tripped from behind by Nanani.

Mozambique 0-0 Ghana | 10 mins

20:12 , Marc Mayo

Steady start from the Mambas in possession, which the stats have them dominating early on.

Ghana yet to get Mohammed Kudus on the ball in the final third.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mozambique 0-0 Ghana | 6 mins

20:08 , Marc Mayo

Bruno Langa bails out Reinildo Mandava as the Mozambique defender allows Joseph Paintsil to steal in by the 18-yard line, before his teammate holds up the Ghana winger and they win it back.

Mozambique 0-0 Ghana | 4 mins

20:05 , Marc Mayo

The Black Stars in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation and Jordan Ayew, on the left wing, looks to burst into space but hesitates and is well tackled.

Mozambique 0-0 Ghana | 1 min

20:02 , Marc Mayo

A good crowd has stuck around for this one, with a fair few orange Ivory Coast shirts in the stands still.

Ghana straight on the front foot and a good save earns them a corner from Antoine Semenyo's shot.

Mozambique vs Ghana | Kick-off!

20:01 , Marc Mayo

We are underway in this Group B finale!

Ghana in white, Mozambique in red.

Man in the middle

19:59 , Marc Mayo

Final pre-game ceremonies to tick off before we get going, our referee tonight is Mutaz Ibrahim of Libya.

Here's a reminder of the line-ups:

Time for the national anthems

19:56 , Marc Mayo

The grand old tune that is 'Pátria Amada' starts us off before Ghana's 'God Bless Our Homeland Ghana'.

Here come the players!

19:55 , Marc Mayo

The captains lead out the teams in Abidjan, kick-off is moments away!

How Group B looks ahead of kick-off

19:52 , Marc Mayo

Cape Verde have topped a tough group, who will join them in the knockouts?

Here’s how things stand in Group B after MD 2. 👇#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/NrFyNgoLO3 — Total Energies AFCON (@TotalAFCON2023) January 19, 2024

Mozambique vs Ghana | Countdown to kick-off

19:45 , Marc Mayo

We are 15 minutes away from the big kick-off in Abidjan, at a venue where Ivory Coast hearts have just been broken.

Maybe we can't expect too much of a crowd for this one, although Ghana in particular have taken a lot of fans across the border.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The history Ghana do not want to repeat

19:40 , Marc Mayo

It was Ahmed Mogni who struck the late winner for Comoros two years ago as Ghana were dumped out of the Cup of Nations.

That result forms part of a six-game winless run for the Black Stars at the competition, their longest-ever!

Not since a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in the 2019 groups have they tasted victory at an AFCON.

The winning-goal! ⭐



🇰🇲 Comoros’s Ahmed Mogni scored a splendid goal against Ghana to secure a spot for his nation in the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 for the first time ever! ⚡@fedcomfootball pic.twitter.com/4vvY03VMnp — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 27, 2022

Chris Hughton under no illusions what's required

19:34 , Marc Mayo

The veteran manager has stood in some of the most famous dugouts in the world but it is a different type of pressure facing Chris Hughton tonight.

Ghana dropping out of the Cup of Nations at this hurdle would be a tarnish on his esteemed record and, for the nation's fans, an inexcusable humiliation.

He said: "The players know what it will take to get a result. There are no easy games in this tournament

"We have to be physically and mentally prepared for this."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mozambique return to back four

19:29 , Marc Mayo

Firstly, Ivane Urubal comes in as the goalkeeper behind a return to a back four.

Nanani replaces Edmilson Dove as Nene comes in for Domingos to shuffle the midfield around.

Up front, Lau King replaces regular starting striker Stanley Ratifo.

Game faces on

19:24 , Marc Mayo

Ghana have absolutely no margin for error tonight.

Defeat sends them home and a draw will leave them needing Egypt to lose to Cape Verde - or for an unlikely spot at a best third-placed team.

Victory should assure them of qualification, one way or another.

Inaki Williams dropped by Ghana

19:18 , Marc Mayo

The attacker's error in the draw with Egypt has seen him taken out of the starting line-up with Joseph Paintsil back having been in the XI that lost to Cape Verde.

It is otherwise an unchanged team from the last game.

Mozambique vs Ghana | Countdown to kick-off

19:13 , Marc Mayo

Just 45 minutes to go until this Group B finale begins.

If the early kick-offs are anything to go by... expect drama!

All over in Group A

19:03 , Marc Mayo

Ivory Coast may well be going home!

A 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea has the hosts on the brink, relying on an unlikely spot as a best third-placed team to reach the last-16.

Equatorial Guinea top Group A, followed by Nigeria.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mozambique team news confirmed

18:59 , Marc Mayo

Mozambique XI: Ivan; Nanani, Mandava, Mexer, Bruno Langa; Amade, Nene; Witi, Guimaraes, Catamo; Lau King

Subs: Siluane, Malembana, Amadu, Pelembe, Dove, Clesio, Joao Bonde, Fazito, Ratifo, Macandza, Vilanculos, Nangy

How Ghana line up today

18:57 , Marc Mayo

Ghana XI: Ofori; Odoi, Djiku, Salisu, Mensah; Abdul Samed, Ashimeru; Paintsil, Kudus, J. Ayew; Semenyo

Subs: Seidu, A. Ayew, Bukari, Wollacott, Owusu, Ati-Zigi, Fatawu, Amartey, Williams, Nuamah, Baba, Sowah

Mozambique vs Ghana | Countdown to kick-off

18:48 , Marc Mayo

In about an hour the teams will emerge from the tunnel in Abidjan before the 8pm GMT kick-off.

Team news is expected soon...

Catastrophe for Ivory Coast!

18:41 , Marc Mayo

The first game of this evening's double-header at Alassane Ouattara Stadium is turning decisively against the AFCON hosts.

Equatorial Guinea have survived two Ivorian goals, both ruled out for offside by VAR, before striking twice themselves in the past few minutes... they lead 3-0.

We might not have many fans left in the stadium for Mozambique vs Ghana!

"OH MY WORDD" 😱



Pablo Ganet unleashes a rocket of a shot from a long-range free kick to make it 2-0 to Equatorial Guinea! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sS5hzZHoAm — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 22, 2024

Head-to-head record

18:36 , Marc Mayo

Mozambique have only managed to score two goals in their six meetings with Ghana.

Mozambique wins: 0

Draws: 2

Ghana wins: 4

Mozambique vs Ghana latest odds

18:30 , Marc Mayo

Mozambique to win: 11/2

Draw: 29/10

Ghana to win: 1/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

AFCON latest scores

18:23 , Marc Mayo

Group A is currently heading towards its conclusion with half an hour to go in the 5pm kick-offs.

Ivory Coast are staring down the barrel of elimination, a goal down to Equatorial Guinea.

It's more comfortable for Nigeria, who are set to finish second on goal difference, as they lead Guinea-Bissau by a goal to nil.

"What a SHOCK HERE" 😲



Emilio Nsue gives Equatorial Guinea the lead against Ivory Coast! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/JnQaCRUgc0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 22, 2024

Ghana depart for the venue

18:14 , Marc Mayo

The Alassane Ouattara Stadium awaits the Black Stars, with hosts Ivory Coast currently in action there.

Mozambique vs Ghana prediction

18:06

Ghana are now on a six-match winless run at the Africa Cup of Nations and they will on the first flight home if that becomes seven.

The Black Stars have put themselves under huge pressure, but they can take some confidence from what was a largely positive performance against Egypt.

Kudus' return brought a real threat to Ghana's attack and if they can cut out the silly mistakes at the back, they can edge a nervy encounter.

Ghana to win, 1-0.

(AP)

What we think the Ghana line-up could be

18:00

Predicted Ghana XI: Ofori; Odoi, Djiku, Salisu, Mensah; Abdul Samed, Ashimeru; Williams, Kudus, Ayew; Semenyo

Early Ghana team news

17:53

The return of Mohammed Kudus from a hamstring injury was a significant boost for Ghana, as he scored twice in the draw with Egypt. He did not appear to suffer any setbacks in that match and should start again.

Inaki Williams came into the side and made a huge error to gift Egypt their opening goal, but could keep his place after Osman Bukari struggled even more.

Bukari came on as a substitute for Williams, lost the ball as Egypt equalised for a second time and was withdrawn by boss Chris Hughton after just 15 minutes on the pitch.

Our prediction for the Mozambique team

17:48

Predicted Mozambique XI: Siluane; Mexer, Edmilson, Mandava; Domingos, Amade, Guima, Langa; Witi, Rifo, Vilanculos

Early Mozambique team news

17:42

Lau King and Domingues both came on at half-time in Mozambique's defeat to Cape Verde and will be hoping to earn spots in the starting lineup against Ghana.

Mozambique switched formations for their last match, with Atletico Madrid's Reinildo moving into a back three, and it remains to be seen whether they stick with that system.

Where to watch Mozambique vs Ghana

17:35 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 7.55pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Mozambique vs Ghana LIVE!

17:29 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Mozambique vs Ghana!

This is the big one for both teams at the Africa Cup of Nations, as Group B ends tonight.

A win for either will likely send them into the last-16, depending on the result of Cape Verde vs Egypt and the third-place rankings.

Kick-off comes at 8pm GMT from Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Follow all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction right here.