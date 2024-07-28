What moves are named after Simone Biles? Gymnast has four 'Biles' skills named after her

Simone Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time — and one of the greatest Olympians ever.

Biles will make her third appearance in the Summer Games for the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Olympics, hoping to add to her seven Olympic medals, which includes gold in the individual all-around at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She also is a nine-time all-around national champion for the USA Gymnastics and a 30-time World Championships medalist.

Indeed, Biles is so great that she is one of just a few select gymnasts to have gymnastic move named after her by the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Code of Points. In fact, she has four moves named after her.

Biles, 27, is the oldest gymnast on an American team since 1952, when Marie Margaret Hoesly was the oldest competitor at age 35. Age has not appeared to slow Biles down in a sport usually dominated by younger athletes, as she won her sixth world all-around championship at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium

Now, she and the U.S. gymmastics team are looking for revenge following an uneven performance during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where Biles had to pull out due to the "twisties."

With that, ere are all the skills named after Biles leading into the 2024 Paris Olympics:

What moves are named after Simone Biles?

Floor: Biles (Double layout half out)

This is considered Biles' signature move. For this move, she flips twice in the air, keeping her body in an elongated position. Before landing, Biles does a half-twist (meaning she does not know where she will land each time). Biles performed the move at the 2013 World Championships, and it was thus named after her.

However, she was not the first gymnast to perform this move, as London Phillips did it domestically eight years prior. Trinity Thomas performed the "Biles" successfully at the 2019 U.S. National Championships, and Gabrielle Clark completed the move in 2021 at the LA Gold Gymnastics meet in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Floor: Biles II (Triple-twisting double-tucked salto backwards)

This skill requires Biles to flip backward twice in the air while simultaneously twisting three times (also called a triple-double). It also requires her to gain tremendous power to propel her high enough into the air to complete all of her tumbling in a timely matter. Biles started training on the move in 2013, and debuted it before the 2019 U.S. Classic.

Biles debuted the move during qualification for the 2019 World Championships, and it was thus named after her. The move has received a "J" difficulty rating, making it the highest-rated difficulty skill. No other woman has completed the skill in competition.

Balance beam: Biles (Double-twisting double-tucked salto backwards dismount)

This skill is perhaps the most controversial of Biles' moves.

For this move, Biles flips twice simultaneously while twisting twice. After Biles performed the move at the 2019 World Championships, the judges downgraded its value due to the danger involved in an attempt to discourage more gymnasts from attempting it. Biles immediately filed a protest and called the decision bulls--- on social media.

"It's so unfair, because, am I in a league of my own? Yes, but that doesn't mean you can't credit me for what I'm doing. They keep asking us to do more difficulty and to give more artistry, give more harder skills," Biles said, according to NBC Sports. "So we do, and then they don't credit it, and I don't think that's fair."

She also pointed out that giving the skill an H value would make gymnasts less likely to try it. Giving it a J value would at least, she said, be something they'd likely "shoot for."

The FIG Women's Technical Committee released a statement on Oct. 4, 2019:

"In assigning values to the new elements, the WTC takes into consideration many different aspects; the risk, the safety of the gymnasts and the technical direction of the discipline. ... There is added risk in landing of double saltos for beam dismounts (with/without twists), including a potential landing on the neck."

The controversy did not discourage Biles from performing the move, as she did during the first night of the 2019 World Championships — and had the move named after her.

Vault: Biles (Yurchenko half on with two twists ― Cheng plus a half twist)

The skill is a series of moves that starts with a roundoff and into a back-hand spring onto the vault. From there, Biles does a half-turn and twists in the air twice before landing. Due to the required power and precision for the twists and for landing safely, the vault has a high difficulty rating.

Biles showed off her vault at a selection camp for the 2018 World Championships and then debuted the move when competing at the 2018 Worlds. Thus, the move is named after her. With a difficulty rating of 6.0, it is tied for the most difficult vault in Women's Artistic Gymnastics with the Produnova.

