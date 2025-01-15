Move over Big Bird. A big hawk is headed to Toronto FC's BMO Field home

TORONTO — Forget Big Bird. Toronto FC has a big hawk.

A giant metal statue of a hawk stood outside the front doors of Toronto FC's training centre on Wednesday. The statue, complete with glowing red eyes, will eventually land at BMO Field for photo-op purposes, club officials said.

"It was something I think I said some 12 weeks ago that we wanted to get back to the glory years. The hunt for glory," said Keith Pelley, president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. "We have a hawk now that's going to help us with the hunt, as you saw as you came in the building."

The hawk has been part of the MLS club since its 2007 inception, introduced to keep the seagulls away from its lakeside home stadium. The original hawk was named Bitchy the Harris Hawk, with fans electing to stick with Bitchy despite a "Name the Hawk" promotion.

"This bird of prey has a 1.2-metre wingspan and strikes fear in the eyes of seagulls (as well as rabbits, rodents, lizards and possibly visiting teams)," the club said in 2013. "She will be watching over the club at all TFC home games."

In 2012 the club adopted the hawk as the "symbolic overseer of BMO Field," immortalizing it in the franchise's academy logo.

"From the real-life hawk that people were walking out with last year (during pre-game ceremonies) to what I think will be a very very fun addition to the game-day and matchday experience," said GM Jason Hernandez. "We're looking forward to having him."

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press