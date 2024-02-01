Who is on the move on January transfer window deadline day? News from Europe's top leagues

FILE - In this Sunday, May 6, 2018 file photo, the English Premier League trophy is displayed on the pitch prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England. Steve Parish, the chairman of Crystal Palace, says the Premier League could face years of legal challenges if this season is not completed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

Most years, the January transfer window is a time rich with transactions as teams across Europe bring in new players to improve their clubs near the midway point of the season. This year, things have been slower than usual, particularly in the Premier League.

During the summer transfer window last year, Premier League clubs spent about $3 billion on transfers, according to Deloitte. It was a new record for spending during a transfer window, breaking the old one by almost $557 million. Even last January was far more busy than this one in the Premier League. The 20 league clubs spent a record $1.03 billion last year compared to the less than $127 million spent so far this year.

Here's all the latest on the January transfer window ahead of Thursday's 6 p.m. ET deadline.

Latest news on transfer window deadline day

All dollar values estimated from British pound and Euro value conversion.

Feb. 1: Sergio Akieme – Almería to Stade de Reims ($11 million)

Akieme joined Almería on loan from Barcelona in 2020 before the club bought a permanent contract the following year for €3.5 million. Now, the 26-year-old left-back heads to Ligue 1 as Reims try to make a push for a top three spot and Champions League qualification.

Feb. 1: Mahmoud Dahoud – Brighton to Stuttgart (Loan)

Dahoud, a 28-year-old defensive midfielder, has only made six starts and nine appearances for Brighton this season. Now, the Germany national team player rejoins the Bundesliga, where he made 101 appearances for Dortmund from 2017-2023. Stuttgart will get his help to remain in contention for a Champions League qualifier spot.

Feb. 1: Rodrigo Ribeiro – Sporting to Nottingham Forest (Loan)

The 18-year-old Portuguese forward made six appearances for Sporting but now joins Nottingham Forest on a loan with an option to buy.

Feb. 1: Morgan Rogers – Middlesbrough to Aston Villa ($10 million)

EFL Championship club Middlesbrough signed Rogers, a 21-year-old forward, from Manchester City last year for around $1.25 million. According to ESPN, there are performance-related add-ons included in this deal worth up to nearly $9 million more.

Jan. 31: Gio Reyna – Dortmund to Nottingham Forest (Loan)

The Bundesliga club reached a contract extension agreement with Reyna, a member of the U.S. Men's National Team, through June 2026 before loaning him to Nottingham Forest. According to ESPN reporting, La Liga club Sevilla and Ligue 1's Marseilles were also interested in the 21-year-old midfielder.

Jan. 28: Sacha Boey – Galatasaray to Bayern Munich ($34 million)

Boey, a 23-year-old right-back, made 63 appearances over his three seasons with Turkish club Galatasaray. Now, the French defender will try to help Bayern Munich make a Bundesliga title push amid a tight race with Leverkusen.

