Moussa Diaby leaves Aston Villa in transfer to Saudi Pro League

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa have wished Moussa Diaby farewell as their exciting winger and record signing will now join Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad.

Diaby joined Villa from Bayer Leverkusen last summer for a fee worth nearly £52m, and swiftly became a mainstay in Unai Emery’s side.

The Frenchman amassed 10 goals in all competitions but, after an electric start to his Premier League stint, struggled to make Emery’s starting lineup towards the end of last season.

Now, the 25-year-old will, for an unreported fee, join Al Ittihad, who have raised the league trophy in Saudi Arabia on nine occasions.

Diaby will be welcomed by French teammates Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, as well as former national team head coach Laurent Blanc.

“Our sports committee identified the need to strengthen the winger position,” Al-Ittihad CEO Domingos Oliveira said in a statement.

“We are confident that Moussa Diaby is one of the top players who stand out globally in this role.”

After an astonishing end to last season, with Villa finishing in fourth place and qualifying for the Uefa Champions League, Emery has already made several changes to his side.

Earlier this month, playmaker Ross Barkley completed a reported £5m to Villa Park, returning to his former club.

The attacking midfielder comes off a hugely impressive season for recently relegated Luton Town, where he reminded fans of his quality with a spectacular return to the Premier League.

Villa has also strengthened their midfield by bringing in Amadou Onana from Everton for a £50m deal, hoping that the 22-year-old will introduce some defensive stability to their system.