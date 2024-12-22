Mousinho sends birthday wishes to 105-year-old fan

Maisie Bartlett turned 105 and celebrated with her son and daughter [BBC]

Portsmouth football manager John Mousinho has sent birthday wishes to one of his team's oldest fans.

Maisie Bartlett, who has just celebrated her 105th birthday, was also sent a surprise video message from Pompey manager and striker Guy Whittingham.

Robin Bartlett, her son, said: "Mum is a huge fan and listens to every game on BBC Radio Solent."

Ms Bartlett thanked Mousinho and Whittingham for the birthday wishes and said she hoped the team had a "big win" on Sunday.

John Mousinho sent his best wishes to Maisie Bartlett on her milestone birthday [BBC]

Mr Mousinho recorded a video message for Mr Bartlett to play for his mother at her surprise birthday party, which said: "A very, very happy 105th birthday, an amazing achievement.

"Many happy returns from myself, all of the staff, all of the players and everyone here at the football club."

Guy Whittingham also sent a birthday message to the team's veteran fan [BBC]

Former Portsmouth player Guy Whittingham said: "Maisie, I understand you're 105. I can't even contemplate turning that number.

"May I wish you a very happy birthday, look after yourself and best wishes."

Robin Bartlett said he and his mother wanted a Portsmouth win this weekend [BBC]

Mr Bartlett said his mother's secret to living to the grand age of 105 is that she is "stubborn and just gets on with it".

He said: "She has an attitude of 'I'll make it through whatever happens'.

He said they listen to every Portsmouth game on BBC Radio Solent, adding: "We both love Andrew Moon's commentary. He's very emotional when he says 'goal'.

"The best birthday present mum could receive is Pompey beating Coventry this weekend."

Ms Bartlett added: "They better beat them."

