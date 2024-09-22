Mourinho-De Rossi eras end with low Olimpico crowd for Roma-Udinese

The Stadio Olimpico will not be sold out for Sunday’s Serie A clash between Roma and Udinese on Serie A, marking an unceremonious end to the Jose Mourinho and Daniele De Rossi eras, as they oversaw matches at a sold out stadium for the vast majority of their spells in charge.

Protests and low attendance expected for Roma-Udinese

According to reports from Il Romanista, large sections of the Stadio Olimpico will not be sold out as it usually is, following a hectic week off the pitch for the Giallorossi.

Club legend Daniele De Rossi was dismissed from his role as head coach on Wednesday. Then, on Sunday morning, it was confirmed that the club’s CEO Lina Souloukou had resigned.



Reports earlier in the week suggested that there had been growing tensions between the pair, particularly over the summer and at the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

In response to a chaotic few days, frustrated Roma supports will stage a series of protests against the club’s management during Sunday’s match against Udinese.

Large portions of the Curva Sud will remain outside the ground for the first half hour of the match, while other supporter groups plan on attending the full 90 minutes, but will not display their usual flags and banners until half-time.

Supporters from the Distinti Nord Ovest section of the ground have been particularly reluctant to attend Sunday’s game, as only around 1,000 tickets have been sold for that sector.