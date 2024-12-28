Motherwell v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Motherwell have lost eight of their last nine meetings with Rangers in all competitions, winning the other in March of last season (2-1). The Steelmen have already lost twice to the Gers in 2024-25 (August and November).

Rangers are unbeaten in 29 league visits to Motherwell (W20 D9) since going down 1-0 on Boxing Day 2002 under Alex McLeish.

Motherwell won their final league match of 2023 3-1 against Livingston; not since 2015 have they won their last such game in successive calendar years (3 in a row).

Each of the last four occasions that Rangers have lost their final top-flight league game of a calendar year have been against Celtic; when facing a side other than their Old Firm rivals in their last such match (excluding 2012 when they were expelled from the top division at the end of the season), the Gers are unbeaten in 26 games (W23 D3) since 0-2 defeat to Hearts in 1985.