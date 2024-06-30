The Most Surprising Wimbledon Rules You Didn't Know Players and Spectators Must Follow

Read on for the etiquette and guidelines enforced at the prestigious tennis Grand Slam tournament held in London

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images Coco Gauff during the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

Players wearing white isn't the only rule enforced at Wimbledon!

The prestigious Grand Slam, long synonymous with its pristine on-court dress code, also has a number of other rules and guidelines both players and spectators must follow at the tennis tournament, which is held in London.

There's also a degree of etiquette that is expected at Wimbledon. (Perhaps it's because the British Royal Family is invited — Kate Middleton is a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association — or because it's the world's first official lawn tennis tournament, founded in 1877.

The famously strict dress code wasn't enacted until 1963; Wimbledon Championship Entry Conditions clarified the rule to mean "almost entirely white" in 1995 and amended it in 2023 to allow female players to wear dark-colored undershorts.

"Both Grand Slam and WTA rules stipulate recognized tennis attire," the official Wimbledon website states. "Decision on the day as to whether clothing/players’ turnout is suitable at discretion of Referee."

In comparison, spectators' dress code is more flexible (that is, if you aren't sitting in the Royal Box). Attendees, though, must uphold a level of etiquette from the stands when game is in play and on the Championship Grounds in general.

Ahead of Wimbledon's start — which streams live on the Tennis Channel from July 1 to July 14 — read on to learn about the etiquette, rules and guidelines players and spectators must follow!



Players must be a certain age to qualify for Wimbledon

Julian Finney/Getty Images Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays during the men's singles finals against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Championship 2023.

All players, both male and female, must be at least 14 years old to compete in Wimbledon. According to the WTA Handbook, "A player who has not yet reached the date of her 14th birthday may not participate in any Professional Tennis Tournament."

The “Age Eligibility Rule” (AER) was first introduced by the Women's Tennis Association Tour more than two decades ago to "prevent budding tennis stars from crashing and burning," an article on Wimbledon's website explains.

The age rule was adopted in 1995 in response to Jennifer Capriati, a teenage tennis phenomenon who struggled with the pressure of competition at such a young age. (Coco Gauff, who also burst onto the scene at age 13, is a recent star who was restricted by the rule.)

"The age rule prevents girls aged 13 or younger from competing in professional tournaments, the Olympics and the Fed Cup," the article states. Players who are 14 years old are allowed to compete, but are restricted on the number of tournaments they are allowed to enter in a year until they turn 18.

(One workaround: Young players who win tournaments can be rewarded with so-called “merited increases” of tournament allowances.)

Spectators of all ages are welcome

While age restrictions are placed on players, spectators of all ages are welcome to the Wimbledon Grounds. However, a minimum age requirement must be met to enter the courts.

Children under age 16 must be supervised by a legal guardian who is 18 years or older. Ticketed attendees between ages five and 15 are allowed entry to all courts, while those under age five are not permitted entry into the show courts.



Players must wear predominantly white on the court

Robert Prange/Getty Venus Williams against Elina Svitolina during day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2023.

As simple as it sounds, there are a number of technicalities within the "wear white" rule that the competitors playing in Wimbledon must follow. The rule, in fact, refers to all clothing worn on the courts for both practice and matches.

The clothes themselves must be "suitable tennis attire" that is "almost entirely white," the official Wimbledon site reads. "This applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround." (Cream and off-white are not acceptable!)



Colored trimming is allowed on the court

A single trim of color around the neckline and around sleeve cuffs is permissible as long as it isn't thicker than one centimeter. Any solid mass or panel of coloring is prohibited (the measurement guideline goes for patterns that contain color, too).

Skirts, shorts, tracksuit bottoms, hats, headbands, wristbands and socks must be completely white (allowing for the one cm. of trim). This also goes for sneakers and laces!

Undergarments that are visible under clothing were previously required to be completely white in case of transparency under sweaty clothes; however, in November 2022, an exception was made for female players.

The amendment states women can now "wear solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt." The rule was changed to make players who are having their period more comfortable during play.



Ahead of Wimbledon 2023, Gauff said the move will "relieve a lot of stress for me and other girls."



Spectators aren't confined to a strict dress code

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William of Wales in the Royal Box applaud the victory of Carlos Alcaraz during Wimbledon Championships in July 2023.

Though there is no rule about colors of clothing for spectators, many do choose to wear white since the tradition is what makes the prestigious tennis tournament so distinct.

While there isn't an enforced dress code, spectators should think "smart casual" when choosing an outfit. Women typically opt for sundresses or jumpsuits, while men usually sport their best summer suits and panama hats.

However, should you be so lucky to nab an invite to sit in one of the 80 velvet-covered seats in the Royal Box — alongside the likes of Princess Kate, her husband Prince William and their family — there is a strict dress code. According to the Wimbledon website, attendees are expected to dress "smart," with jackets and ties required for men and hats discouraged for women (as it can obstruct others' view).

There are no exceptions for celebrities, either! Formula 1 superstar Sir Lewis Hamilton was denied entry into the Royal Box during Wimbledon 2023 because he wasn't wearing a suit and tie. A spokesman for Hamilton said he missed the men's final “due to an unfortunate misunderstanding of the dress code."

Players must wear grass court shoes

Since 1988, the Wimbledon Championships have been the only Grand Slam played on grass, another element that makes this tennis tournament notably distinct from the rest. Therefore, players must wear grass court shoes (reminiscent of cleat-like footwear).

Shoes, too, must adhere to the Grand Slam rules. In addition to being predominantly white, shoes with pimples around the outside of the toes are not permitted. Plus, foxing around the toes must be smooth.



Spectators must be quiet when players serve and rally

Karwai Tang/WireImage Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July 2023.

As tempting as it may be to cheer on your favorite player as they're about to serve, spectators must refrain from shouting to avoid distracting the players. Once the point has been played, those in the stands can react, within reaosn.

"The use of any anti-social, aggressive, annoying (including but not limited to making excess noise on any court when a match is in play) or dangerous behavior, foul, abusive or racist language or obscene gestures" are a few "forbidden" guidelines listed in the Wimbledon Code of Conduct Guide.

Spectators should silence their phones near the court

To further reduce distractions, Wimbledon's official 2024 Ticket Holder Handbook lists cell phone rules attendees should abide by while watching matches. "Switch your phone to silent around the courts and please ensure your flash is disabled," it reads.



Players must abide by rules concerning on-court conduct

Robert Prange/Getty Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia shake hands at the net during the Wimbledon Championships in July 2022.

Just as ticket holders are to uphold a certain level of etiquette during matches, the players are expected to do the same. The All-England Club Lawn Tennis Club emphasizes good sportsmanship and respect for everyone involved in the Grand Slam.

"Players and their accredited support team members shall at all times conduct themselves in a sportsmanlike manner and give due regard to the authority of officials and the rights of opponents, spectators and others," it states.

Spectators should stay seated when game is in play

Out of respect for the players on the court and surrounding spectators, there are appropriate times when ticket holders should leave their seats during the tournament. According to the official Wimbledon 2024 handbook, spectators should "enter or leave a court at the change of ends or between matches."

Players are allowed to challenge line-calling technology

AELTC/JOE TOTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Centre Court at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London.

Hawk-Eye Live, optical line-calling technology introduced to aid in determining whether a ball is ruled in or out, is used at Wimbledon. “When mistakes are getting made in important moments, then obviously as a player you don’t want that,” Andy Murray told the New York Times.

Players have the right to challenge a line call by requesting a review, though they have a limited number of calls each match. The technology largely benefits those who are watching the broadcast, but the players and the chair umpire ultimately must rely on the line judge.

Selfie sticks and oversized hats are prohibited

The official Wimbledon website lists a number of prohibited items visitors must abide by when attending The Grounds. Among them include selfie sticks (or equivalents), oversized hats, wheeled footwear, clothing bearing political statements and large flags to name a few.

